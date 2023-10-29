76ers' Embiid, Maxey deliver a crushing blow to Raptors in Nurse's return to Toronto

Nick Nurse salutes the crowd after a video tribute was played for the time he coached the Toronto Raptors. (Credit: Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers’ star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey delivered a tough blow to the Toronto Raptors, beating them 114-107, in what marked Nick Nurse’s return to Scotiabank Arena.

The reigning MVP finished with 34 points, behind an array of jumpers, alongside nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks. Maxey also had 34, while he was electrifying especially with Embiid sitting, slicing his way to the rim and connecting from distance, where he went 7-9.

Things were made easier for the 76ers, considering the Raptors’ best defender in O.G. Anunoby sat out due to muscle cramps.

The loss marks two straight for the Raptors in their back-to-back set after losing to the Chicago Bulls in somewhat embarrassing fashion a day earlier in overtime. It puts Toronto’s record for the fresh 2023-24 campaign at 1-2.

More to come.