Raptors lose to Bulls in chaotic finish
Amit Mann recaps the Raptors losing to the Bulls in their second game of the season. Toronto had a 17 point lead with less than half of the 4th quarter to go but were not able to get the win.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's second career NBA game.
The NBA star was effusive in his praise for Dereck Lively II, who notched a double-double in his league debut Wednesday night
NBA great and popular TV analyst Charles Barkley has urged Ja Morant to focus on basketball and “stay out of trouble” as the Memphis Grizzlies’ star continues to serve a lengthy suspension for incidents involving firearms.
"America, to be honest, I looked and thought, ‘These guys, they’ve got too much peripheral vision.'"
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez, bouncing the throw from the front of the mound. Bush, a former Texas governor, spent 1989-94 as managing partner of the Rangers, who are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he was president, Bush famously threw out the first pitch of the first World Series game in New York after 9/11 terrorist attacks, making tha
Damian Lillard set a Bucks record by scoring 39 points in his debut as Milwaukee downed the visiting 76ers.
Things are getting ugly in Edmonton with the team off to a dismal 1-5-1 start to the season.
Shane Pinto is the first player in modern league history to be suspended for sports betting related activities.
Cal Clutterbuck addressed the hit after the game, saying he felt awful about what happened to Brannstrom.
Verstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.
The Mercedes driver and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc were punished for identical breaches.
A teammate reportedly placed his knee on the Black teenager’s neck, releasing him after he said "I can't breathe."
Zack Kassian announced his retirement Thursday following 12-year career in the National Hockey League. The 32-year-old forward played 661 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes, amassing 203 points (92 goals, 111 assists) and 913 penalty minutes. The native of Windsor, Ont., was selected in the first round (13th overall) by the Sabres in the 2009 NHL Draft, but was traded to Vancouver during his rookie season (2011-12) in exchange for
Verstappen was jeered by Perez’s supporters last weekend in the United States and he has beefed up his security for the Mexican Grand Prix.
Normal cars can be expensive, let alone a racing car. Formula 1 cars can cost a pretty penny; more than you may think.
The Bruins forward was accidentally cut in the face during Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.
SANTIAGO, Chile — The Canadian beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson have advanced to the women's gold-medal match at the Pan American Games. Canada's flag-bearers at the opening ceremonies in Santiago, Chile, swept Argentina's Ana Maria Gallay and Gabriela Fernanda Pereyra 2-0 (21-15, 21-15) in Thursday's semifinal. The Toronto athletes will next play Brazil's Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa, who posted a 2-0 (21-11, 21-18) win over the American duo o