Raptors destroy lowly Pistons, set franchise record for assists in a game

Scottie Barnes continues to add to what's been a masterful start to the 2023-24 NBA season. (Credit: Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston)

The Toronto Raptors set a franchise record with 44 assists on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena, en route to a commanding 142-113 win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors held at least a 30-point lead for the majority of the second half, going up as much as 40 in the fourth quarter. The 142 total points is also the third most they’ve scored in a regular-season game in franchise history.

The result gives the Pistons their 11th loss in a row, as they continue to hold the worst record in the league at 2-12.

Toronto took its first 20-point lead with about nine minutes left in the second quarter after going on a 25-6 run. The majority of it was fuelled behind Scottie Barnes and the bench players, like Precious Achiuwa, who contributed 10 points in that stretch.

Barnes was outstanding all game. The third-year rising star finished with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting (3-of-4 from deep), to go with a game-high 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and an eye-popping plus-37 in his 25 minutes of action.

All of the Raptors starters — except for O.G. Anunoby who came back after a three-game absence — finished with double-digit points.

It’s certainly a much-needed win after losing the last two games to powerhouse Eastern Conference teams. They also got off to a solid start from the jump, a problem that plagued them early this week against the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.

The effort came against a Detroit team with a plethora of former top-10 picks. Some are on their second NBA squads looking for a redemption opportunity — like Marvin Bagley III, James Wiseman, and Kevin Knox II. Others are more recent editions — like Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey — to a Pistons team that has finished with the East’s worst record in two of the past three seasons.

The win puts the Raptors at 2-2 in this four-game home stretch. Up next, they’ll be on the road for four of their next five, starting with an In-Season Tournament game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.