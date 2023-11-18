Raptors comeback bid falls short, drop first In-Season Tournament game to Celtics

Nov 17, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) tries to dribble the ball past Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports (USA Today Sports / reuters)

The Boston Celtics pulled out a fourth quarter nail-bitter, beating the Toronto Raptors 108-105 in their in-season tournament opener at Scotiabank Arena.

It was a likely outcome for the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference (10-2) that also holds a top-5 offensive and defensive rating in the NBA. But the contest ended with multiple lead changes, thanks to another willful outing from Pascal Siakam, who finished with 23 points (11-16 shooting), six rebounds and five assists while battling foul trouble on his way to a game-high 17-plus/minus.

Dennis Schroder also contributed with 23 points (5-11 three-point shooting) and seven assists. For the Celtics, Jrue Holiday led the way with 23 points, while the next leading scorer was Jayson Tatum, with only four of his 17 points coming in the second half.

It looked like things were going to get ugly quickly for the Raptors, after Siakam picked up his third foul with about 4 minutes left in the first quarter, forcing him to be sidelined for the second. Boston took advantage, winning the second frame 39-17, while holding the Raptors to 19% shooting as they went up by 16.

When Siakam made his return, he quickly got to work, putting up 11 points (5-7) to will the Raptors back into the game, winning that frame 32-19 and cutting the Celtics lead to 3. In the fourth quarter, the Raptors used their momentum to go toe-and-toe with the Celtics. They exchanged leads, before Boston ultimately put the game away — with the most notable basket being a Derrick White 3 to give the Celtics a 106-103 lead with 27.1 seconds to go.

The Raptors now drop to 0-1 in their Group C standing of the in-season tournament, and 5-7 on the season.

The NBA in-season tournament consists of six groups of five NBA teams. Each team will play each other once in the “group stage,” with the results counting toward their regular season records as well. Eight of 30 teams will ultimately move on to the “knock-out group” stage, progressing to the Championship game on Dec. 9 — the one game that won’t count toward the regular season record, but instead will come with a prize of $500K for each player on the winning team.

More to come.