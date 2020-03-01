Tom Brady fuels free agency talk by FaceTiming Titans' Mike Vrabel while courtside

In the game of “where will Tom Brady land?” everything is worth an eyebrow raise.

The New England Patriots quarterback will become a free agent this month and where he will decide to play has been the ever-evolving rumor of the offseason. A public FaceTime session is fueling talk of a change of scenery to the Tennessee Titans.

Brady video chats Mike Vrabel during game

Brady, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon sat courtside for North Carolina’s 92-79 win over Syracuse on Saturday in the final men’s basketball game at the Carrier Dome before it closes for renovations.

The trio hammed it up at the game, with fans posting photos of themselves with the stars on Twitter. Brady also made waves when a fan caught him video chatting with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, though Edelman is the one actually holding the phone.

Tom Brady FaceTiming Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during a basketball game 👀. Somebody confirm Brady to the #Titans already! Lolpic.twitter.com/Dd5m4QxQFK — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 1, 2020

It has sparked further speculation that Brady will sign with the Titans, one of the dozen of teams that have been rumored as a landing spot for the quarterback.

Vrabel and Brady are former teammates with the Patriots in the 2000s and along with Edelman, they’re all close friends. Vrabel has done little more than call the rumors with “a unique situation.”

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a friend and former teammate of soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Edelman: ‘He’s coming back’

The rumor that Brady is heading to Tennessee flies directly against the rumor spearheaded by Edelman at the game that Brady is staying in New England.

Julian Edelman: He's coming back. He's coming back.pic.twitter.com/OdLHi9Q8Pf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 29, 2020

That attempt at a smile by Brady is beyond cringe-worthy — but worth an eyebrow-raising.

