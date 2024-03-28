TikTok's Easy Hack Makes Overcooked Cookies Soft And Gooey Again

Hands splitting chocolate chip cookie - Canna Obscura/Shutterstock

Even the most talented bakers may find themselves with a batch of hard, overdone cookies from time to time. While you may be tempted to throw out burnt cookies and try again with a new batch, there's a hack that can breathe new life into cookies that initially lack the soft, moist texture you were striving for. A TikTok clip features a simple yet effective method that can save your crusty cookies from oblivion, and it only requires two things: a microwave and a wet paper towel.

The key is to saturate the paper towel with water by running it under the faucet and then wringing it out to prevent to prevent it from being completely soaked. Otherwise, your cookie might turn to mush. Now you can take the offending baked good and wrap it with the paper towel before placing it into the microwave. Heat the cookie for about 15 seconds and you'll have a perfectly moist and gooey cookie with a texture to die for.

The Science Behind This Nifty Cookie Trick

Person using microwave - Azmanl/Getty Images

Much like the paper towel baked potato hack, the key to this cookie resuscitation is the steam that's created by the supplemental moisture from the paper towel as the microwave heats up. This technique offers numerous benefits, such as ensuring even heating from all sides when the food is enveloped in a moist paper towel. Along with retaining the inherent moisture of food, the steam generated by the wet paper towel also infuses items with extra moisture. This additional dampness is crucial when you're dealing with some seriously overbaked cookies.

While you should consider adding this paper towel trick to your collection of simple kitchen hacks, there are a few safety considerations to keep in mind. Look for brands of paper towels labeled as microwave safe and try to avoid any with dyes or prints, which could potentially release noxious chemicals as they heat up. You may also want to decrease the microwave timer to shorter intervals, such as five seconds at a time until the cookie achieves your preferred texture. With such a simple and useful hack, you'll never again experience the heartbreak of a too-tough cookie.

