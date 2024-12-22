Tiger Woods, son Charlie lose PNC Championship in sudden death playoff to Bernhard, Jason Langer

Bernhard Langer and his son Jason won their second consecutive PNC Championship, defeating Tiger Woods and son Charlie in a sudden death playoff. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods' golf future is still very much TBD, but as long as he can have days like he did Sunday, he'll be around the game for a good long time.

Team Woods, which included son Charlie as playing partner and daughter Sam as caddy, lost a sudden playoff to Bernhard Langer and his son Jason for the PNC Championship, a no-stakes champion-family tournament that's nonetheless become one of Woods' most favorite events.

Bernhard and Jason Langer shot a 57 to eagle the playoff hole, the par-5 18th, and win the tournament for the second consecutive year. Team Langer also won the PNC in 2019 and 2014. Team Woods finishes runner-up for the second year in a row after neither Tiger nor Charlie could convert a 20-foot eagle.

Bernhard Langer is INCREDIBLE!



The 67-year-old walks it off in playoff @PNCChampionship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JIAfMrSuaW — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 22, 2024

Team Woods and Team Langer were tied through 18 holes and again through 36. Both teams finished regulation at 28 under, breaking the PNC record previously set by John Daly and John Daly II in 2021.

The 36-hole tournament, which pairs past major champions with family members, marks Woods' first outing since his September back surgery. He last played tournament-level golf in July at the Open Championship. Woods played in only five tournaments this whole year, and made the cut in only one of them, the Masters. He missed the cut in the season's other three majors, and withdrew early from the Genesis Invitational in February.

"It's the most fun I ever had... and on top of that, made an ace."



Charlie and Tiger Woods are thrilled after a runner-up finish at the PNC Championship. pic.twitter.com/EaqGI6QErP — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024

Woods indicated earlier this week that he timed his September surgery on his back so that he could play in the PNC Championship with Charlie.

“That was one of the reasons why I had the surgery done earlier, so that hopefully I could give myself the best chance to be with Charlie and be able to play,” Woods said. “I’m not competitive right now, but I just want to be able to have the experience again. This has always been one of the bigger highlights of the year for us as a family, and now we get to have that moment together again.”

And what a moment it was, particularly on the par-3 4th hole, where Charlie Woods carded his first-ever ace:

CHARLIE WOODS ACE ALERT! 🚨



HIS FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE. UNREAL.



📺: Peacock and Golf Channel | PNC Championship pic.twitter.com/YObfZZbvG3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024

Woods' joy at his son's triumph was evident, even when he was telling 15-year-old Charlie that he would be buying drinks for everybody around, as is standard for any hole-in-one. "I'm broke," Charlie responded.

Team Woods dueled the defending champions, Team Langer, dueled all the way through the back nine, with both fathers and sons matching one another, hole after hole.

Woods has offered few hints about his future at the professional level. “The recovery has gotten to be the hardest part," he said earlier in the week. "But over the course of rounds, weeks, months, it gets harder.”

Early next year, Woods will likely participate in the TGL indoor golf league, but hasn't indicated when he'll return to competitive tournament golf. For now, his primary interest is making sure Charlie doesn't beat him straight up just yet.

“He beat me for nine holes,” Woods said. “He has yet to beat me for 18 holes. That day is coming. I’m just prolonging it as long as I possibly can.”