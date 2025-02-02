Thiero scores 22 points against former team as Arkansas beats No. 12 Kentucky 89-79

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Adou Thiero scored 21 points against his former team in his return to Lexington and Arkansas beat No. 12 Kentucky 89-79 on Saturday night.

D.J. Wagner scored 17 points and Zvonimir Ivisic added 14 points against their former team as well to lead Arkansas (13-8, 2-6 Southeastern Conference). Johnell Davis, the highly touted transfer from Florida Atlantic. added 18 points — 12 in the first half to get the Razorbacks a win in his first game back since leaving the Wildcats last season after 12 years.

Amari Williams had a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky (15-6, 4-4). Jaxson Robinson also scored 20 as the Wildcats lost their second straight home game.

Takeaways

Arkansas: The Razorbacks found their offensive stride, hitting big shots at key times to keep the Wildcats at bay. After the Wildcats had closed to 76-70, Ivisic hit a long 3-pointer and Davis made a layup after a steal to kill the rally.

Kentucky: The Wildcats, playing without point guard Lamont Butler for the second straight game due to undisclosed injuries, struggled getting into a flow offensively much of the game. They turned the ball over 14 times leading to 12 points.

Key moment

With Arkansas leading 46-45 at the half, Thiero and Wagner combined for a 12-2 run and a 58-47 lead to start the second half. Thiero opened with a dunk and ended the run with a 3.

Key stat

Arkansas was shooting 32.5% on 3-pointers for the season and making 5.7 3s per game in SEC play but shot 52% and made 13 against Kentucky. The Wildcats were just 3 for 13 on 3s in the second half

Poll Implications

Kentucky will slide after the loss to the Razorbacks despite beating Tennessee on the road earlier in the week.

Up Next

Arkansas plays at Texas on Wednesday, and Kentucky visits No. 23 Mississippi on Tuesday.

Steve Mcclain, The Associated Press