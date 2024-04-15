Taylor Swift Approves Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s ‘All Too Well’ Cover On ‘SNL’: “This Monologue Is Everything”

Taylor Swift is praising Ryan Gosling’s Saturday Night Live monologue where Emily Blunt joined him to sing an “All Too Well” cover.

Gosling hosted the NBC late-night sketch show on Saturday, April 13, and attempted to break up with Ken, his character from Barbie. To express his feelings, he covered Swift’s song “All Too Well,” reminiscing about his experiences playing the character in the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

“All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version)!!!” Swift posted on Instagram, sharing Gosling and Blunt’s performance from SNL. “Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on your. This monologue is everything.”

“All Too Well” is a song Swift co-wrote with Liz Rose for her fourth studio album, Red, released in 2012. Swift re-recorded the song and included it in the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021. The singer also included a “10 Minute Version” of the song, which was accompanied by a short film directed by Swift, which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

In Gosling and Blunt’s version for SNL, the actors try to break up with their film characters from Barbie and Oppenheimer.

“But I just can’t seem to let Ken go ’cause there we are again back in 2023 it was the ‘Barbenheimer’ summer, it was just you and me, drunk on beer, no body hair. Now it’s time to wish Ken farewell,” were some of the lyrics Gosling and Blunt sang.

The pair co-star in The Fall Guy, and singing a Swift song is a nod to their new movie, and Gosling’s character decompresses with the artist’s music.

Check out Gosling’s full SNL monologue in the video below.

