Harper returns to the Phillies' lineup after missing one game with a migraine

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper returned to Philadelphia’s lineup on Wednesday, playing first base and batting third, for the Phillies' game against the New York Mets after missing the last one because of a migraine.

Harper, who is batting .259 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs, sat out of Philadelphia’s 4-0 victory over the Mets in New York on Tuesday.

The two-time NL MVP was hit in the helmet by catcher Tomas Nido’s throw back to the pitcher in the first inning of Monday’s game, but Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Tuesday that the headache was unrelated to that.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto, who missed the previous three games because of a sore right knee, also was back in the lineup for Philadelphia.

The Phillies returned home for an eight-game homestand after sweeping two games in New York on Monday and Tuesday to increase their NL East lead over the Mets to 10 games. The Phillies (30-13) had the most wins in the majors entering Wednesday.

New York recalled left-hander Joey Lucchesi from Triple-A Syracuse to start Wednesday after the originally scheduled starter, Adrian Houser, warmed up in the ninth inning on Tuesday. Lucchesi, who will make his season debut, has pitched in 79 career games over five seasons with a 4.07 ERA.

Manager Carlos Mendoza also made some changes in his lineup in an effort to get the Mets' offense going, moving Pete Alonso up to the No. 2 hole from the cleanup spot and dropping Starling Marte to No. 6. New York (19-22) has lost four of five, averaging 1.75 runs in those defeats.

In other moves, the Mets optioned right-hander José Buttó (1-3, 3.08) to Syracuse and designated right-hander Yohan Ramírez (0-1, 6.91) and infielder Joey Wendle for assignment. The Mets signed Wendle, who batted .222 with a double and an RBI in 36 at-bats, to a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason.

Also, New York recalled right-hander Grant Hartwig and infielder Mark Vientos from Syracuse.

