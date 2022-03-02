Swiss billionaire reveals he has been approached to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge - PA

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has confirmed that he and three other potential buyers have been approached to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that Abramovich will receive bids to sell Chelsea this week, with at least three parties circling the club in the belief the Russian billionaire wants to sell.

Wyss, who lives in the USA and is worth £4.36 billion, has broken ranks to confirm that he and three other possible buyers have been invited to submit bids for the club.

Telegraph Sport has been told that Abramovich wants to receive offers by the end of this week and that at least one of the parties approached will make an official bid.

“Like all other oligarchs, he is in a panic,” Wyss told Swiss newspaper Blick. “Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion.

“As of today, we don't know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say, I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”

Abramovich has distanced himself from Putin, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in calls for him to be sanctioned.

Chelsea have not responded to the latest claims that Abramovich is preparing to sell the club, just as they have not responded to reports he is preparing to sell his mansion in Kensington Palace Gardens.