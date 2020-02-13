Steelers GM on Roethlisberger: 'We don't think he's at the end of the road'

Ben Roethlisberger has seen his own contemporaries hang up their cleats for good, but in spite of a host of injuries and residual wear-and-tear, it appears that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will be still going strong entering 2020.

At least if you ask his general manager, that is.

“We don't think Ben is near there yet. We don't think he's at the end of the road,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said to Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Roethlisberger was a major part of the heralded 2004 NFL Draft, selected 11th overall by the Steelers. Eli Manning - who went first overall after the New York Giants traded up for him - announced his retirement, while the Los Angeles Chargers are moving on from Philip Rivers after spending his whole career with the organization.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Colbert confirms Ben Roethlisberger's Feb. 21 checkup date for his elbow. Says team's medical staff has been constantly working with Roethlisberger. "All signs are good at this point," for recovery. Said Roethlisberger could be better than he was a year ago #Steelers #dkps — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) February 13, 2020

The 37-year-old played just two games in 2019 after undergoing surgery on his injured elbow. Roethlisberger signed a two-year, $68-million extension prior to the 2018 season and the Steelers have every intention of bringing him back, using Mason Rudolph and Devlin “Duck” Hodges as stop-gap options when he was ruled out for the year.

Roethlisberger led the NFL in passing yards during the 2018 season and the Steelers have every intention of bringing him back, even if they’re aware of the risks in bringing back a 37-year-old who invited defenders to attack him in the pocket, before launching the ball downfield, for the first half of his career.

In any event, expect Big Ben to suit up next season while looking to recapture the AFC North that has since been transformed by the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, the Steelers’ sworn rival.

