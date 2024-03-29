Stars bring 6-game win streak into matchup with the Kraken

Dallas Stars (46-19-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-29-13, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep their six-game win streak going when they visit the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle has a 16-16-6 record at home and a 30-29-13 record overall. The Kraken are 9-6-9 in games decided by a goal.

Dallas has a 46-19-9 record overall and a 24-9-5 record in road games. The Stars are 41-8-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Stars won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 19 goals with 31 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 28 goals and 29 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has scored eight goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Ryker Evans: day to day (lower body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

