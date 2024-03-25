Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): UFC antitrust settlement, Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor, Paul-Tyson and more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:

The UFC reached a settlement in the antitrust lawsuits against it and will pay approximately 1,200 fighters a total of $335 million in periodic installments. That number is a far cry from what the class group was seeking. We react to the news.

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Conor McGregor says he’s back. This time, it’s for real. He says he’s fighting this summer. Michael Chandler said so, too. The UFC has said nothing. So here we are again, having the same conversation we’ve had for two years: When is he coming back, and against whom?

Ronda Rousey, who changed the game in women’s MMA, made some news when she said she retired from MMA because of concerns with a history of concussions. She said she had to keep that secret in the UFC – presumably to avoid athletic commissions denying her a fight license. She’s also promoting this as part of her new book. She went on to wrestle for WWE, a profession that historically has been rife with former wrestlers’ stories about the bumps and bruises and physical rigors, including brain trauma, that go with the job.

Everyone has an opinion on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Tyson’s going to be way older. But let’s not sugarcoat it – it does look like he can still bring the heat. Do we like the fight or hate it, or do we have to just merely tolerate it because this is the world we live in now?