Southeast Missouri State takes on Tennessee State, aims to halt 8-game skid

Tennessee State Tigers (5-16, 1-10 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-16, 2-9 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State comes into the matchup with Tennessee State as losers of eight straight games.

The Redhawks have gone 3-7 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-10 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State is third in the OVC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 3.1.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Da'Kariya Jackson is averaging 16.7 points and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Saniah Parker is shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.7 points and 2.1 steals. Aaniya Webb is shooting 31.5% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press