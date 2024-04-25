Santiago Espinal has 3 RBIs, Fernando Cruz pitches out of another jam and Reds beat Phillies 7-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Santiago Espinal had three RBIs, reliever Fernando Cruz pitched out a jam in the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds held on for a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Will Benson had a solo homer in the third inning. Espinal singled home two as part of a four-run sixth and drove in another with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Reds starter Nick Lodolo went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out four and walking three.

For the second straight night, Cruz came in with one out and stranded Phillies runners on second and third.

Elly De La Cruz had three hits and three stolen bases. In the eighth, he singled, stole second and third and scored on a fly ball by Spencer Steer.

The loss wasted another excellent outing by Philadelphia starter Spencer Turnbull, who allowed a run and three hits through five innings.

Turnbull has allowed just four earned runs and 13 hits in 27 innings through his first five starts.

Alec Bohm had three hits and two RBIs for the Phillies, who have lost two in a row to the Reds after taking the first game of the series on Monday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: 2B/DH Jonathan India and OF Jake Fraley each missed their fourth straight game with illness.

UP NEXT

The Phillies send right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-3, 2.30 ERA, 38 Ks) against Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (0-0, 4.76) in the finale of the four-game series on Thursday afternoon.

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press