Padres make move to improve offense, acquiring batting champ Luis Arraez in trade with Marlins

PHOENIX — The San Diego Padres, trying to jump-start their offense with hopes of reaching the postseason, acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins Friday night for three prospects and one reliever, a high-ranking official with direct knowledge of the trade confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official.

The Marlins will receive prospects Dillon Head, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee, along with reliever Woo Suk-Go. Head, a speedy outfielder, is the only top-10 prospect in the Padres system the Marlins are receiving.

The Padres, who have not had a .300 hitter with at least 500 games played for the franchise since Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, now have one of the finest pure hitters in the game. Arraez, who’s not a free agent until after the 2025 season, is a .324 career hitter who won the 2023 NL batting title, hitting .354 last season for the Marlins, and the 2022 AL batting title (.316) with the Minnesota Twins.

The Miami Marlins are sending Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres.

While the Padres are trying to return to the postseason after losing out to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot last season, the Marlins are waving the white flag after reaching the postseason last year.

The Marlins entered Friday just 9-24 and sit in last place in the NL East.

The trade is fascinating from the Padres’ standpoint because there is no obvious hole in the lineup, while Arraez’s $10.1 million salary pushes them over the luxury tax threshold for a potential fourth consecutive season.

Arraez is expected to shuffle between first base, second base and the DH spot, which could mean that Xander Bogaerts shifts from second base to shortstop occasionally in place of Ha-Seong Kim. Bogaerts and Kim each have struggled this season, with Bogaerts entering Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks hitting .217 with two homers and 11 RBI while Kim is hitting .218 with four homers and 17 RBI.

Follow Bob Nightengale on X: @BNightengale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luis Arraez trade: Marlins sending two-time batting champ to Padres