Roma Stalling In Transfer Talks With Inter Milan For Poland EURO 2024 Star

Roma are still stalling in transfer talks over wingback Nicola Zalewski with Inter Milan.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. They report that the Giallorossi are still frustrated they were unable to sell Zalewski to Marseille.

Inter are trying to sign wingback Zalewski from Roma.

The Polsih international is the player who the Nerazzurri have lined up as their replacement for Tajon Buchanan.

Inter are admirers of Zalewski’s versatility, as he can play on either flank and offers both attacking and defensive qualities.

Moreover, at 23 years old, Zalewski is very much in the age profile Inter are targeting.

Roma Still Stalling In Nicola Zalewski Talks With Inter

Inter’s hope is that Zalewski’s contract status at Roma makes him an unattainable target.

At present, the Pole’s contract with the Giallorossi runs out at the end of June.

FLORENCE, ITALY – OCTOBER 27: Nicola Zalewski of AS Roma reacts during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and AS Roma at Stadio Artemio Franchi on October 27, 2024 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Roma had tried to offload Nicola Zalewski during the summer rather than extending his deal. However, he remained in the Italian club.

This month, Roma have been negotiating a deal for the 23-year-old with Marseille.

The Ligue 1 side would be ready to pay €6-7 million for Nicola Zalewski.

However, with Inter entering the race for the Polish international, he now prefers a move to the Nerazzurri.

This turn of events has annoyed the Giallorossi. They had hoped to cash in this month once and for all by agreeing a deal with Marseille.

Therefore, Roma have yet to open up to the idea of extending Zalewski’s contract and sending him on loan to Inter with a purchase option, reports the Corriere.