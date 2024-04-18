Red Sox lose another starter, place RHP Garrett Whitlock on 15-day injured list with oblique strain

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Whitlock was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday by the Boston Red Sox, the latest setback for their injury-depleted rotation.

The right-hander has a left oblique strain that caused him to exit Tuesday night's outing against Cleveland after four innings. He allowed two runs and three hits.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora called it a “slight strain.”

“The hope is for him to be back as soon as possible. We've just got to be smart,” Cora said.

To replace Whitlock on the roster, Boston recalled left-handed reliever Joe Jacques from Triple-A Worcester.

The 27-year-old Whitlock is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four starts this season. He has struck out 17 batters and walked seven in 18 1/3 innings.

Plucked away from the rival New York Yankees in the 2020 Rule 5 draft, Whitlock is 18-11 with a 3.39 ERA and nine saves in 23 major league starts and 80 relief appearances for the Red Sox since 2021.

Boston, which traded left-hander Chris Sale to Atlanta in December, was already missing several members of its projected 2024 rotation. Nick Pivetta also is on the 15-day IL with a right elbow flexor strain, and Red Sox newcomer Lucas Giolito is expected to miss the entire season following elbow surgery in March.

Jacques, 29, gave up seven runs over four innings in four games with Worcester this season. He made his big league debut for the Red Sox last year and went 2-1 with a 5.06 ERA and one save in 23 appearances, including one start.

