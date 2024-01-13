Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Predicted lineups, confirmed team news and injury latest for El Clasico

Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night.

Saudi Arabia will play host to another El Clasico as the two eternal rivals battle it out for the first real trophy of the season.

Barca ran out winners last year thanks to a 3-1 victory and Xavi perhaps needs a similar result, with his side trailing both Madrid and Girona in LaLiga.

Raphinha is a doubt for the game after coming off during the first half of their win over Osasuna, though Pedri could start after coming off the bench.

Madrid, meanwhile, could have Federico Valverde available despite being forced off during their thrilling win over bitter rivals Atletico.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

Time and date: 7pm BST on Sunday January 14, 2023

Venue: KSU Stadium in Riyadh