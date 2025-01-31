Real Madrid handed Manchester City showdown in Champions League playoffs

Real Madrid will take on old rivals Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last 16 playoffs next month.

Los Blancos joined the Premier League champions in the playoff spots after a disappointing league phase campaign for the pair.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to be rallying themselves in La Liga and in Europe, but Pep Guardiola’s charges appear certain to lose their domestic crown, ahead of a crunch run-in.

Another meeting with Guardiola presents an almost annual showdown between the two clubs who have between them won the last three finals.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

2024/25 will be the fourth successive season of a showdown with the former Barcelona boss but Real Madrid hold the edge.

Real Madrid’s incredible comeback in the 2021/22 semi finals blocked Guardiola’s path, as the Spanish giants overturned a 4-3 first leg loss in Manchester via two added time goals from Rodrygo Goes, and an extra time clincher from Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid went on to beat Liverpool in the 2022 final in Paris, but City got their revenge in the following season, as they hammered Ancelotti’s charges 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium in a semi final second leg.

The pattern was followed from there as Guardiola clinched a first European title in Manchester with victory over Inter Milan.

However, ahead of the latest meeting, Real Madrid have the form advantage based on their eventual title win in 2024.

Carlo Ancelotti lifts the 2024 UEFA Champions League trophy

Ancelotti’s charges survived a brutal night in Manchester to drag their quarter final second leg to a penalty shootout, as defender Antonio Rudiger slotted home the winning spot kick.

The first leg will be at City on February 11/12 and the reverse game is a week later with Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in store for the winners.

The draw for the last 16 will be made on February 21 which will set in place the bracket for the remainder of the competition.