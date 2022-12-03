Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1/7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. (Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors suffered yet another disappointing loss - their second in as many games - on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets as the team looks to play itself out of a rough patch at the quarter mark of the season.

While the Raptors were able to cut the lead down to nine by the buzzer for a final score of 114-105, the Nets were up 72-49 at the half as they managed to hold a comfortable lead throughout the majority of the contest.

Kyrie Irving led the way for Brooklyn with 27 points, while Pascal Siakam registered a team-high 24 points for Toronto.

"There's no quit in this team, so we can build on that. And we've got a game tomorrow, so we can shake it off and start another trend of moving upwards," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "But we suck right now."

VanVleet had yet another forgettable night, scoring only 10 points while shooting 1-for-7 from three point range. The 28-year-old has been a shell of himself recently, managing only a total of 25 points over his last three outings, including a two-point game in the Raptors' 126-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

When asked post-game about the performance of sophomore star Scottie Barnes - who has seen his fair share of struggles recently - VanVleet preferred to hold himself accountable for some of the team's shortcomings.

"He'll be fine. There are certainly some things he can do better for us, as a team," VanVleet said. "But I'm not really in a position to tell anybody what to do, I gotta get my own s*** together."

The Raptors will hope to step out of their funk when they travel back to Toronto to host the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

