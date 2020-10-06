Quick takes from the NHL's virtual draft floor

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 06: Signage is seen on location prior to the start of the first round of the 2020 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft at the NHL Network Studio on October 06, 2020 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

It might be several months behind schedule, but the 2020 NHL Draft is here, and it’s spectacular.. ish. Follow along for instant analysis on all the major happenings from the virtual draft floor.

No surprise at No. 1

The New York Rangers made the obvious and intelligent choice to select Rimouski Oceanic winger Alexis Lafreniere with the top overall draft selection after their lottery win back in August. Lafreniere is a potential game changer for the Rangers, who are suddenly oozing with talent after two short rebuilding seasons.

Domi dealt

Max Domi is the biggest name involved in the major trade that served as a tasty appetizer to the opening round of the NHL Draft, but much of the attention is on who the Montreal Canadiens are bringing back in return.

Josh Anderson scored only once in 26 games in an injury-plagued 2019-20 season, but the rough and tumble winger remained an extremely hot commodity into the offseason, mostly because this is a player with a rare skill set and talent base to work from. Anderson is a brute force and a terror on the forecheck, and he’s only two seasons removed from flirting with 30 goals. He will help accentuate the new-found identity of the Canadiens, which is an extremely tough team to play against, while providing some needed scoring ability at the wings.

Anderson may not quite be a comparable offensive talent, but he fits the scheme and situation better than Domi, who couldn’t quite nail down a position in Claude Julien’s lineup, let alone a hard and fast top-six role.

