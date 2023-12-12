PSV vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

PSV vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal already have top spot secured as they head to the Netherlands to face PSV in their final Champions League group-stage match. A big win over Lens last time out got the job done for the Gunners as they booked their place in the last-16, ensuring there is no pressure on tonight's match.

Mikel Arteta has made plenty of changes as a result, with tough Premier League matches against Brighton and Liverpool on the horizon. Aaron Ramsdale gets the chance to make his Champions League debut and Mohamed Elneny starts in midfield, with Reuell Walters among the youngsters hoping to feature off the bench. Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are all among the substitutes too.

PSV will finish second in Group B whatever happens, having come from two-goals down to beat Sevilla in a dramatic clash in Spain. The match at the Emirates earlier in the group stage is PSV's only defeat of the season, and they have a perfect 45 points from their opening 15 Eredivisie matches. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

PSV vs Arsenal latest news

GOAL! Vertessen gets PSV level

GOAL! Nketiah strikes before half-time

How to watch: TNT Sports

PSV team news: Lozano unavailable

Arsenal team news: Arteta shuffles pack

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

19:16 , Matt Verri

72 mins: Bakayoko flicks the ball over Kiwior's head, and then drives between the Arsenal defender and Jorginho to win a free-kick right on the edge of the area.

Great position.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

19:15 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Arsenal still look vulnerable in transition, there is space for PSV to exploit.

The Gunners twice have chances themselves to break, poor passes each time though and the opportunity goes.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

19:11 , Matt Verri

66 mins: PSV inches away from taking the lead.

Saibari gets the better of Rice as the ball is played in behind, shot fired at the near post from a tight angle and it smacks off the woodwork.

Story continues

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

19:09 , Matt Verri

A penny for the thoughts of the three academy players as Arteta brings on Odegaard, Rice and White.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

19:09 , Matt Verri

65 mins: Going to have a lot of added-time. Nketiah down now, collided with Havertz and looks to be an issue with his eye.

Jesus briefly moves to start warming up, but appears that Nketiah is going to try and carry on. Still seems to be struggling with something in his eye though.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

19:06 , Matt Verri

62 mins: Might actually be more than cramp for Elneny, looks a bit more serious.

He's off, as are Cedric and Saliba. Rice, Odegaard and White on.

Rice playing centre-back.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

19:05 , Matt Verri

61 mins: Elneny down, looks to be cramp.

Well then - Rice is getting ready to come on for Arsenal. Interesting call, in what is a match with nothing riding on it.

White and Odegaard also look to be preparing themselves.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

19:03 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Van Aanholt from distance... doesn't catch it.

Arsenal up the other end, ball clipped to the back post. Nketiah up well and nods into the side-netting, fair few in the away end though that was in.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

19:01 , Matt Verri

57 mins: Arsenal have woken up that equaliser.

Dominating possession, PSV have barely had a kick. Much better from the Gunners, even if they still haven't created much.

PSV 1-1 Arsenal

18:57 , Matt Verri

53 mins: Havertz holds the ball up nicely, nutmegs Ramalho and wins the free-kick for the Gunners.

PSV defender fortunate not to booked for that, Havertz was away.

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

18:56 , Matt Verri

Sloppy defending from Arsenal there, who looked all at sea.

PSV have started this half better and deserve that.

GOAL! PSV 1-1 Arsenal | Yorbe Vertessen 50'

18:55 , Matt Verri

It's been coming.

Saliba this time slides in to try and intercept a ball forward, doesn't get there and Arsenal are exposed.

Pepi plays the ball through to Vertessen, who curls a finish off the inside of the post and beyond Ramsdale.

PSV 0-1 Arsenal

18:52 , Matt Verri

48 mins: The hosts continue to threaten on the counter.

Tillman with a really powerful run through the middle of the pitch, Jorginho can't stay with him.

Slick move ends with Vertessen dragging a shot beyond the far post.

Back underway!

18:49 , Matt Verri

Up and running for the second-half.

The difference at half-time...

18:40 , Matt Verri

One real bit of quality in the match so far from Arsenal, and it gave them the lead.

Brilliant move and wonderful finish 👏



Eddie Nketiah puts the Gunners ahead ✅#UCL pic.twitter.com/K16yQWg4dq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

18:36 , Matt Verri

The Gunners scored just before the break with a nice finish from Nketiah - it had all been pretty drab until then, which is understandable given nothing is at stake.

Jorginho looked bright in midfield, though, relishing time on the ball.

HT: PSV 0-1 Arsenal

18:34 , Matt Verri

And that's half-time.

PSV much the better side, could easily have scored early on, but Arsenal held on and they have the lead through Nketiah's smart finish.

(REUTERS)

PSV 0-1 Arsenal

18:32 , Matt Verri

45+2 mins: Bakayoko again cuts in off the right wing, shot is turned behind for a corner by Ramsdale.

Nketiah there at the near post to head the set-piece away to safety.

PSV 0-1 Arsenal

18:31 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Three minutes added on.

Most of that down to Ramsdale's earlier foot issue, which he seems to have recovered from.

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

18:29 , Matt Verri

A goal made in Hale End.

That's an excellent finish from Nketiah with his weaker foot. The keeper had no chance.

GOAL! PSV 0-1 Arsenal | Eddie Nketiah 42'

18:27 , Matt Verri

Arsenal take the lead!

They don't deserve it, but the Gunners take their first real chance of the match.

Nelson drives forward, squares it for Nketiah in the box. Gets it out of his feet nicely, and drills a low finish into the bottom corner.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:24 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Nothing happening for Arsenal in forward areas.

They're still seeing a fair bit of the ball, but all very comfortable for PSV to defend.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:19 , Matt Verri

34 mins: PSV have a two-on-one, Gabriel a long way out of position.

Pepi gets the shot away, Saliba does really well to slow things down and then make the block. PSV corner.

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

18:18 , Matt Verri

Not a classic, this. It has the feel of a pre-season game, with neither side really going at it.

Arsenal yet to have a shot on target.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:17 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Ball drops for Teze and the PSV right-back can't resist.

Takes a wild swipe at the bouncing ball just outside the area, sliced miles over the bar.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:15 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Nearly brilliant from Elneny to open the scoring.

Turns out of trouble in midfield, drives towards the PSV box and lets fly from 25 yards out. Goalkeeper is beaten... off the post and out for a goal-kick.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:11 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Arsenal's best move of the match, which isn't saying much.

Nketiah holds the ball up well, plays it wide to Trossard. He swings it to the back post, where Havertz and Nketiah are waiting, but the ball loops over both of them.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:08 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Bakayoko is causing Arsenal so many problems.

Skips to the byline, before pulling the ball back. PSV patient, comes back to the winger and he lashes a strike from distance just wide. Caught that really well.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:05 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Off the post!

Arsenal just about hanging on. Pepi played in behind, as Gabriel slides in but fails to intercept the pass.

PSV swing the ball in, Vertessen powers the header at goal but it flicks off the outside of the post.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:03 , Matt Verri

18 mins: Trossard drives inside off the left wing, wins a free-kick for the Gunners.

Good ball in, Havertz has plenty of space in the box but he nods the header well wide.

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

18:02 , Matt Verri

Ramsdale seems to be moving okay now after having some treatment.

He's waited so long to make his Champions League bow, he'll be determined to carry on.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

18:01 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Ramsdale is going to try and carry on for now.

Rare attack for the Gunners, as Nelson tries to play a one-two with Nketiah. Ball doesn't come back to him though.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

17:59 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Problems for Arsenal.

Ramsdale has gone down, getting treatment on his foot. Raya is out warming up on the touchline, as Arteta calls the full team over for a talk.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

17:56 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Hosts should do better, as they break from an Arsenal corner.

Bakayoko completely free on the right, would have been clean through. Goes the other way instead and Jorginho is on hand to intercept.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

17:54 , Matt Verri

9 mins: More good work from Bakayoko, works space for the cross and whips a dangerous ball into the ball.

Saliba hacks it away, PSV very much on top.

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

17:53 , Matt Verri

Feels like PSV are going to target Kiwior, who is not the quickest. Bakayoko just left him for dead there.

An early warning.

PSV 0-0 Arsenal

17:52 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Huge block!

PSV somehow fail to take the lead.

Arsenal carved open, Van Aanholt has a shot smothered from close range. The rebound from about two yards out is somehow deflected over.

Obispo then heads wide from the corner that follows.

PSV vs Arsenal

17:49 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Mauro Junior launches himself to the floor as he drives down the left wing, referee not interested.

Low-key start to this match, not much pace in it.

KICK-OFF!

17:45 , Matt Verri

Up and running for the final time in Group B.

Here we go...

17:42 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch.

Great atmosphere inside the stadium - these fans are used to watching their side win matches.

Reminder that PSV have won all 15 of their league matches this season.

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

17:40 , Matt Verri

Arsenal away end lively before kick-off here as the Euro pop, or Eurotrash music as I'd call it, blares out.

Flares being lit and waved around.

Ten-minute warning

17:35 , Matt Verri

Kick-off coming up very shortly in Eindhoven.

Arteta offers Timber update

17:29 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is “flying” through his recovery process.

The summer signing was cruelly struck down with an ACL injury less than an hour into his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest in August and has not played since after a £38.5m move from Ajax.

While Timber is still facing a long wait to make only his second competitive appearance for the club, Arteta confirmed the 22-year-old was making good progress on his comeback.

“He is doing very well,” said the Gunners boss on Monday.

“Obviously he’s going through a really significant injury but he’s flying to be fair, the stage he is right now. The way he works every single day is incredibly satisfying to watch but unfortunately we’re going to miss him still for a long time.

"The first few steps are crucial for that injury, for the amount of work they have to do for the knee to be resolved and get some activity and mobility back and start to build the strength. Especially how the head is throughout that period, I think he’s in a really good place."

(Getty Images)

Arteta: Our duty is to win every game

17:23 , Matt Verri

Arsenal will finish top of the group whatever happens tonight, but Mikel Arteta has warned his team against easing off.

"I want to see in the tummy of the players, that although the job technically is done, it is not completely done," Arteta said.

"Our duty as representatives of Arsenal is to win every game."

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tonight's fixtures...

17:17 , Matt Verri

In the other game in Group B, third place and with it a spot in the Europa League is on the line. Sevilla must beat Lens to secure that.

The main event later tonight comes at Old Trafford, where Manchester United need everything to go their way if they are to reach the knockout stages.

Erik ten Hag's side must beat Bayern Munich, but that will only be enough to qualify for the last-16 if Galatasaray and Copenhagen also draw.

Arsenal youngsters to get chance?

17:07 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is adamant he wants to blood young talent at Arsenal — and tonight is the perfect opportunity for him to do so.

The Gunners are already through to the Champions League knockout stage as group winners, so this game is a dead rubber, as PSV have also qualified as runners-up.

Academy prospects Ethan Nwaneri, Lino Sosua and Reuell Walters are all on the bench tonight.

Sousa and Walters hope to make their debuts, while Nwaneri could become the youngest Arsenal player to play in Europe. Nwaneri is already the youngest player in Premier League history after making his Arsenal debut last year aged 15 years and 181 days.

“Something unique that he’s got that I really liked from the beginning is his ability to take the ball in tight areas, to escape a little bit like Jack Wilshere used to do,” Arteta said of Nwaneri.

“He’s got that thing between his teeth as well that he wants to show every single day how good he is and impress people.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at Philips Stadion

16:59 , Matt Verri

Will Mikel Arteta live to regret going with that centre-back pairing?

"Biggest surprise is that both Saliba and Gabriel are playing... I think it's a big risk."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts on some interesting Arsenal team news.



LIVE: https://t.co/YKhe5JWOQo #PSVARS pic.twitter.com/LzpITLJTGJ — Standard Sport (@standardsport) December 12, 2023

PSV team news

16:52 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Benitez, Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Van Aanholt, Tillman,Junior, Saibari, Bakayoko, Pepi, Vertessen

Subs: Sambo, Dest, De Jong, Drommel, Boscagli, Til, Waterman, Babadi, Oppegard

Changes for Arsenal

16:47 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta does rotate his side as we expected.

Aaron Ramsdale makes his Champions League debut in goal, while it's a rare start for Cedric. William Saliba and Gabriel both stay in the side, but there's plenty of changes in front of them.

Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho both start, while Eddie Nketiah gets his chance to lead the line.

Strong bench... but a few youngsters hoping to get their chance too.

Arsenal team news

16:38 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Elneny, Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard

Subs: Raya, Hein, White, Walters, Zinchenko, Sousa, Rice, Nwaneri, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus

Exclusive interview with Jurrien Timber

16:33 , Matt Verri

The moment Jurrien Timber learned that he had suffered the first major injury of his career, he vowed to turn a negative into a positive.

Forced off just 50 minutes into his Premier League debut for Arsenal in August after injuring the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the £38.5million defender knew he faced a fight to play again this season.

But Timber has used the time wisely to settle into London life and study the way Arsenal play. He has not missed a home game all season, visits the dressing room before and after matches at Emirates Stadium and is a regular in team meetings at the training ground.

"The thing I was thinking about when I first got injured was just to take the positives out of it and to keep trying to be involved with the team," says Timber. "You have to learn while watching. The thing is it's a long injury, between seven and nine months, but it's also coming closer every week.

"At some point you need to dig into the way we play and be ready for when I am back. I am involved in meetings, but also a lot of it is about communication. I keep talking to the players, the coaches and I have lunch with them."

Timber is yet to train outside and does not know when he will be back, but clearly the hard work is paying off. The 22-year-old is gaining a greater understanding of how his team-mates play with every passing week.

Read our full interview here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal keen to secure Walters' future

16:22 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have held contract talks with defender Reuell Walters as they bid to fend off interest in the 18-year-old from clubs in the Premier League and in Europe.

Walters has been at Arsenal since 2020 and in January will enter the final six months of his current deal.

The highly-rated right-back, who can also play in the centre of defence, is yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners but has been on the bench 13 times, including in the last two games.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

16:09 , Matt Verri

Scene in Eindhoven with just over 90 minutes to go until kick-off.

In Eindhoven for Arsenal v PSV. Dead rubber for the Gunners before four PL games in 15 days. pic.twitter.com/tWcoiYbILj — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) December 12, 2023

Last time they met...

16:00 , Matt Verri

It was a strong performance from Arsenal when these sides met right at the start of the group stage.

In their first match back at Europe's top table, the Gunners cruised to victory over PSV. Here's how they did it...

No Martinelli

15:48 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Martinelli has not travelled to Eindhoven - he missed training yesterday due to illness.

Bukayo Saka didn't train either, after taking a knock to his foot, but he has made the trip. Emile Smith Rowe is back in first-team training as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Lovely moment as the @Arsenal squad give @emilesmithrowe a warm reception on his return to training ❤️



🔗 https://t.co/XK6mhLCFRn pic.twitter.com/wALfDcdLVU — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) December 11, 2023

Standard Sport prediction

15:38 , Matt Verri

This result could depend on what sort of team Arteta plays in this dead-rubber, which could lend a natural advantage to the hosts.

PSV have been in superb form this season and can take advantage of a much-changed Gunners lineup.

PSV to win, 2-1.

Arsenal team news

15:32 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta will make changes for tonight's dead rubber.

Aaron Ramsdale could make his Champions League bow in goal for Arsenal, while academy graduate Reuell Walters is hoping to make his debut at full-back.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are expected to play in midfield, while in attack Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson should all start.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Walters, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Elneny, Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard

(REUTERS)

PSV team news

15:26 , Matt Verri

The hosts are without defenders Jordan Teze (concussion), Armando Obispo (knee) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) as well as striker Noa Lang (knock).

Hirving Lozano is both suspended and suffering from a hip issue.

(Getty Images)

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal

15:21 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5pm ahead of a 5.45 kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

15:17 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of PSV vs Arsenal!

It's the final set of Champions League group-stage matches, and the job is already done for both of these sides. Arsenal will top the group, with PSV through to the last-16 in second place.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:45pm GMT from Philips Stadion.