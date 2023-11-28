PSG vs Newcastle LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crunch Champions League tie as Lewis Miley starts

Paris Saint-Germain take on Newcastle in a crucial Champions League tie that could determine which of the two teams makes it out of the group stages.

With just two fixtures to play in this part of the competition, Group F is incredibly tight as just three points separate Borussia Dortmund in first and Eddie Howe’s men in fourth. A victory for Newcastle tonight would jump them above PSG in the table and keep them in the mix to qualify for the knockout rounds.

PSG, meanwhile, are currently second and three points against Newcastle would ensure they remain in European competition though they would need Dortmund to also defeat AC Milan in order to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

Newcastle completed a comprehensive 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture last month but they’ve been rocked by losses of key personnel and will face a difficult task of salvaging their Champions League campaign in Paris tonight.

PSG vs Newcastle

Paris Saint-Germain host Newcastle in the Champions League with kick off at 8pm

The hosts can reach the knockout rounds if they beat Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund triumph over AC Milan

Newcastle must avoid defeat to keep themselves in the competition

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Danilo, L. Hernandez; Fabian, Ugarte, Lee Kang-In; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon; Isak.

Paris Saint-Germain FC - Newcastle United FC

PSG vs Newcastle

19:05 , Mike Jones

PSG’s chief revenue officer, Marc Armstrong, believes that the club are not diminished by their failure to lift the Champions League trophy and that they are building success in other ways.

“You don’t have to win the Champions League to be a successful football club,” he said, “Would we love to win it? Yes.

“In the past four seasons, we have been in a final and a semi-final. We are one of only three teams to be in the knockout stage every season since 2012/13, along with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“We are number four in the Uefa coefficient but the chairman was quite forthright this summer with the new sporting strategy - that [Champions League] is not an obsession.”

Eddie Howe has made huge Newcastle improvements – yet even more is needed for his biggest test yet

19:00 , Mike Jones

As the Saudi money rolled in, some might have thought Eddie Howe’s days were numbered. With big-money, marquee player signings coming through the door, an elite, high-profile coach would surely not be too far behind.

At the start of this season, it appeared Howe had reached his limitations. Three defeats in Newcastle United’s opening four league games gave credence to claims all that was missing from the PIF Toon revolution was a new figurehead.

However, despite having to work with a squad so injury-ravaged, Howe has Newcastle buzzing again. His lack of willingness to be drawn on Newcastle’s Middle Eastern overlords does not make him universally popular, but what Howe is doing with his team, a threadbare one at that, is nothing short of remarkable.

Howe has made huge improvements - yet more is needed for Newcastle’s biggest test

Are PSG a successful Champions League team?

18:55 , Mike Jones

Paris St-Germain could reach the Champions League last-16 for the 12th season in a row if they beat Newcastle tonight yet they are seen by many as serial chokers in this competition and not one of the favourites to win the trophy.

Why?

The French champions have reached just one final - they were beaten by Bayern Munich in 2020 - and a solitary semi-final, which they lost to Manchester City the following season.

PSG have spent lots of money and had some of the biggest names in the sport play for them including Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Yet, they have no silverware to show for it and at the end of the day that is was matters to fans.

Newcastle’s team changes

18:51 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe makes no changes to the team that defeated Chelsea 4-1 at the weekend meaning that teenager Lewis Miley makes his first Champions League start.

Miley had come on as a substitute in the last match against Borussia Dortmund but will feature in midfield from the first whistle tonight.

Newcastle’s forward line is strong with Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon providing the goal threat.

Newcastle line-up

18:47 , Mike Jones

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Danilo, L. Hernandez; Fabian, Ugarte, Lee Kang-In; Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon; Isak.

PSG vs Newcastle

18:40 , Mike Jones

Newcastle made it seven wins in eight home matches with an impressive 4-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday. Anthony Gordon was key to the victory, supplying the assist for the hosts’ second before rounding off the scoring himself.

Can he replicate that form on the big stage tonight?

PSG vs Newcastle

18:35 , Mike Jones

The encounter at St. James’ Park was the teams’ first meeting and it proved a memorable one for Newcastle.

First-half goals from Miguel Almirón and Dan Burn set them into the break with a lead before Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schär doubled the tally either side of a Lucas Hernández’s strike which had reduced the Paris deficit.

Can the Magpies repeat that success tonight?

PSG vs Newcastle

18:30 , Mike Jones

Paris Saint-Germain aim to turn the tables on Newcastle as they meet at Parc des Princes in the penultimate round of Champions League games in a finely-balanced Group F.

The French champions have six points having won both home matches and lost both away – including a 4-1 defeat at St. James’ Park on Matchday 2 – and are one point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle’s four points puts them in fourth place although only three points behind Dortmund.

Newcastle fans attacked in Paris before Champions League match

18:25 , Mike Jones

Newcastle fans have been reportedly attacked in a bar in Paris ahead of their match against Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday.

There was footage on social media of a group of Newcastle fans in a bar being attacked with fireworks and flares as well as chairs being thrown.

More than 2,000 fans have travelled from the UK for Newcastle’s final away group game of their first Champions League campaign for two decades.

Newcastle fans attacked in Paris before Champions League match

PSG vs Newcastle prediction

18:20 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s victory over PSG at St. James’ Park has been the highlight of their Champions League campaign so far and Eddie Howe will be keen to relive the feeling of defeating the French champions again.

However, Paris Saint-Germain will claim that was an off night and with the backing of their home supporters a win should take PSG closer to qualification.

PSG 3-1 Newcastle.

PSG vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

18:15 , Mike Jones

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Mbappe; Ramos.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon; Isak.

Early team news

18:10 , Mike Jones

PSG are without a number of key individuals, with teenager Warren Zaire-Emery injured on international duty after a maiden call-up to the senior France squad. Marco Asensio, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe also remain out.

Newcastle’s long injury list includes Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes, but Lewis Hall is available after being unable to play against Chelsea. Sean Longstaff could also overcome an ankle issue and feature in midfield in the absence of Sandro Tonali, who is serving a long-term suspension.

How to watch PSG vs Newcastle

18:05 , Mike Jones

PSG vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 November at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

PSG vs Newcastle

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Paris Saint-Germain host Newcastle.

It’s a big game for Eddie Howe’s men as defeat would almost certainly see them knocked out of the competition while victory would propel them above their hosts in Group F.

Despite the loss of some key players, Eddie Howe will be confident about the task at hand having defeated PSG 4-1 in the reverse fixture at St. James’ Park. Tonight’s clash promises to be a wholly different affair though and the Magpies will need to be at their best to get through it.

We’ll have all the action, team news and updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.