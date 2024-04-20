PSG return to local labour against rising Lyon as Champions League glory beckons

It's just as well Paris Saint-Germain's players enjoy a 10-point lead in Ligue 1 or they might have to think seriously about the French top flight rather than their impending clashes in a couple of weeks against Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

PSG reprise their domestic activities on Sunday night at the Parc des Princes against Lyon who they will face in the final of the Coupe de France on 25 May at the Pierre Stade Mauroy in Lille.

That encounter in northern France will provide Lyon with their only chance of silverware this season. PSG, by then, should have wrapped up the Ligue 1 crown for the 10th time in 12 seasons.

Putative rivals Marseille are also into the semis of a European competition following a penalty shoot-out win over Benfica on Thursday night in the Europa League.

They will face Atalanta for a place in the final against Bayer Leverkusen or Roma. Marseille's progress on Thursday night forced Ligue 1 organisers on Friday to reschedule the penultimate round of games from 9pm on 11 May to the same time on 12 May to give Marseille time to recover from the second leg of their semi-final on 9 May.

By then PSG will probably be giving run-outs to the fringe players in the squad as they nurse their wounds from Champions League elimination or preparing giddily for a crack at European club football's most prestigious trophy.

For all of PSG's Ligue 1 supremacy, May 2024 will only be the club's fourth appearance in the last four of the Champions League since it emerged from its European Cup iteration in 1992.

Run



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

PSG turns to Star Wars amid terror fears as Paris Olympics chiefs brace for launch

Champions League: PSG's Enrique confident of beating Barcelona to reach semis

Ligue 1 also-rans vye for Champions League as PSG target win in Barcelona