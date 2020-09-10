New program aims to start safe conversations about mental health, suicide in P.E.I. schools

There will soon be more support for young Islanders struggling with thoughts of suicide.

As part of World Suicide Prevention Day, P.E.I.'s division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) announced a new program called ACTT for Life — which stands for ask, care, talk, tell.

The program aims to teach young people how to have safe conversations about mental health and suicide.

It's also designed to help young people manage their own mental health, as well as teach them how to support others who may be experiencing struggles of their own.

Pat Doyle, manager of suicide prevention and life promotion with CMHA's P.E.I. division, made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

She said the program will be rolling out in schools in October and her team will be visiting schools "as long as we're able to." Eventually every student on P.E.I. will have an understanding of the program, she said.

View photos Shane Hennessey/CBC More

The new program replaces an older version from roughly 12 years ago. Doyle said it was necessary the program change to better reflect the way young people live their lives today.

"The ways youth communicate today are very different than how they communicated 12 years ago. Social media, technology, all those things. We want our program content to reflect where youth are at and how they communicate stress," she said.

The program will have "eye-catching audiovisuals," interactive discussions, activities and a four-part video series that was created with Film P.E.I. that tells the stories of local young people who struggled with mental illness.

'The messaging around this program is so important'

Health and Wellness Minister James Aylward said many young people face pressures today and that the messaging is especially important so students can talk with their friends and understand when someone is in distress.

View photos Tony Davis/CBC More

"It's a changing society, it's certainly different from when I was in school. Anything we can do to help support our young people, I think, is a great initiative," he said.

"The messaging around this program is so important with regards to how we need to support one another."

The province has invested in this project, but the amount was not immediately available.

Education Minister Brad Trivers was also at the announcement Thursday. He said he hopes Island students learn from the video series, which feature local stories.

"It's got local content. We saw the videos there, it's filmed on P.E.I., it's about the Island so students can relate," he said.

Anyone needing emotional support, crisis intervention or help with problem solving in P.E.I. can contact The Island Helpline at 1-800-218-2885, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For more information about mental health services on P.E.I., find resources from Health PEI here, or from the Canadian Mental Health Association P.E.I. Division here.

More from CBC P.E.I.