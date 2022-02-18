Prince Harry Says He "Does Not Feel Safe" Bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry

It looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next trip to the United Kingdom is still TBD. While the couple was reportedly expected to return to Harry's hometown with their two children — Archie, 2, and 8-month-old Lilibet — this spring for not only The Invictus Games, but also to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee, their travel plans may be delayed, or even canceled, after they were stripped of their public-funded police protection in the country.

The Sussexes lost their 24-hour security after they announced that they would be stepping back from their royal duties in January 2020. They've been privately paying for their own protection in the U.S.

However, the couple's legal team filed to have their protection reinstated, and on Friday, Harry told the High Court in London that he "does not feel safe" bringing his kids to the U.K. Harry's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, explained per The Guardian, "This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back."

The lawyer added, "And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home."

Harry's concerns reportedly came after he visited the U.K. over the summer for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his late mother Princess Diana in the gardens of Kensington Palace. During that trip, the royal was allegedly chased by photographers through the streets of London.

The only royals who receive 24-hour police protection are the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. Other "working" royals are only granted state protection when they carry out official engagements, while the Queen's grandchildren — including Zara Tindall, Princesse Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie — do not receive any taxpayer security at all.