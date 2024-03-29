Premier League news LIVE: Arsenal and Man City injury updates, Liverpool latest after Xabi Alonso blow

The Premier League returns this weekend with one of the biggest games of the season as Manchester City host title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta’s side return from the international break at the top of the table as they look to win a first Premier League title in 20 years, but an immediate visit to champions City will be the ultimate test of their ambitions.

Arsenal have not won at the Etihad in nine years, as both teams await crucial injury updates ahead of the match. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli missed the international break, while John Stones and Kyle Walker both picked up injuries while on England duty.

Liverpool FC will have the chance to return to the Premier League summit when they host Brighton on Sunday, but the Reds have been dealt a blow after Xabi Alonso, their leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, was ruled out of contention for the Anfield job.

Follow all the latest Premier League team news and injury updates from today’s press conferences as the top-flight returns this weekend

Premier League news LIVE: Arsenal vs Man City build-up and Liverpool latest

Premier League returns this weekend as Man City host Arsenal

Pep Guardiola to give Kyle Walker and John Stones updates at 1230

Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp both speaking at 1330

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso ‘ruled out’ of Liverpool job

Sean Dyche hoping Everton’s latest Premier League charge ‘comes to nothing’

09:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Everton boss Sean Dyche is hoping for a quick resolution to the club’s latest profit and sustainability charge and that the case “comes to nothing”.

The Merseysiders, who have already been deducted six points this season, are facing further punishment over a second alleged breach of the Premier League’s regulations.

A hearing took place earlier this week and the club are now awaiting a verdict, which should be delivered before April 8.

Sean Dyche hoping Everton’s latest Premier League charge ‘comes to nothing’

Mauricio Pochettino surprised Ben Chilwell started England games after injury

09:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Story continues

Speaking yesterday, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted he was surprised Ben Chilwell started two games for England during the international break, having only recently returned from a knee injury.

The defender last started for Chelsea on March 2 against Brentford and since then has played just a few minutes for the club, as a late substitute in the FA Cup against Leicester.

Yet he played the entirety of England’s 2-2 draw with Belgium on Tuesday, three days after completing 67 minutes against Brazil.

“He didn’t play after Brentford, then he played only a few minutes against Leicester,” said Pochettino. “(Then) he started two games (for England).

“It’s a surprise for us. It’s bad luck because he got a dead leg in the last moment against Belgium. Now we need to assess if he can be available.”

(PA Wire)

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali could face new ban after FA charge for 50 betting offences

09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

On Newcastle, Sandro Tonali faces the prospect of a second gambling ban after being charged by the FA for allegedly putting 50 bets on football games in just two months.

The Newcastle midfielder is already suspended for 10 months and ineligible to play until 27 August after being banned by the Italian Football Federation for bets he placed while an AC Milan player.

The £55m signing, who admitted those charges and whose ban was extended by Fifa to cover all football, has now been charged by the English FA which suspects him of betting on further matches after joining Newcastle.

Newcastle do not expect the latest charge to delay Tonali’s return to first-team football or his ability to train with Eddie Howe’s side with the hope that any suspension, if he is found guilty, could be served concurrently with his existing ban.

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali could face new ban after FA charge for 50 betting offences

Premier League latest news from press conferences

09:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Premier League press conference times today:

Newcastle - 0900

Manchester United - 1200

Manchester City - 1230

Crystal Palace - 1300

Tottenham - 1300

Wolves - 1300

Arsenal - 1330

Brentford- 1330

Liverpool - 1330

Aston Villa - 1330

West Ham - 1330

Why Arsenal are finally ready to beat Man City and conquer their house of horrors

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

To be the best, you have to beat the best. It is a familiar theory. It appears to be underpinning Arsenal’s planning, their strategy for the season. Or, even when the best are unbeatable, at least draw 1-1 with them.

The fact Arsenal topped the table for 248 days has been relegated to a subplot in last season’s tale of Manchester City’s treble. It did not have the inevitability sometimes attributed, but City retained the status of title favourites for virtually all of those 248 days. The two most significant came against Arsenal: 3-1 and 4-1 victories were emphatic, a brilliantly brutal illustration of the destructive gifts of Erling Haaland and, still more so, Kevin de Bruyne, whose 167 minutes against the Gunners produced three goals and two assists.

And take those two results away and Arsenal got 84 points and City 83. It isn’t as simple as that, Pep Guardiola’s team dropping five points after the title was won, three of them with a second-string side. The eventual standings could nevertheless be used to argue that Arsenal were better at beating the rest.

Why Arsenal are finally ready to beat Man City and conquer their house of horrors

Liverpool to omit Xabi Alonso from managerial shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Xabi Alonso is not expected to be on Liverpool’s managerial shortlist this summer after they concluded he is not likely to be available.

Bayer Leverkusen have pronounced themselves confident of keeping the former Liverpool midfielder, who has taken them to the brink of a first Bundesliga title, and though Alonso is also a target for Bayern Munich, the belief at Anfield is that he will not be on the market this year.

Alonso, a 2005 Champions League winner during his five years as a Liverpool player, had been seen as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp, who is standing down at the end of the season, but not by the Merseyside club.

It means Liverpool are likely to look elsewhere with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim of interest and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi a manager the incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, had wanted previously during his time at Bournemouth.

The latest from Richard Jolly

Liverpool make Xabi Alonso decision ahead of summer managerial shortlist

Good morning

08:55 , Jamie Braidwood

The Premier League returns this weekend with one of the biggest games of the season as Manchester City host title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta’s side return from the international break at the top of the table as they look to win a first Premier League title in 20 years, but an immediate visit to champions City will be the ultimate test of their ambitions.

Arsenal have not won at the Etihad in nine years, as both teams await crucial injury updates ahead of the match. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli missed the international break, while John Stones and Kyle Walker both picked up injuries while on England duty.

Liverpool FC will have the chance to return to the Premier League summit when they host Brighton on Sunday, but the Reds have been dealt a blow after Xabi Alonso, their leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, was ruled out of contention for the Anfield job.

Follow all the latest Premier League team news and injury updates from today’s press conferences as the top-flight returns this weekend