Politics latest news: Boris Johnson 'conscious' of arriving in Rwanda before migrants as he lands at summit

Jack Maidment
·15 min read
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are pictured arriving in Kigali, Rwanda this morning
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are pictured arriving in Kigali, Rwanda this morning - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images Europe

Boris Johnson has said he is "conscious" he has travelled to Rwanda before any of the Government's migrant flights have made it to the country as he defended his "offshoring" policy.

The Prime Minister has just landed in Kigali as he attends the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

Speaking to reporters as he prepared for his flight, Mr Johnson said: “I’m conscious that I’m arriving before anybody who has travelled illegally across the Channel, I cannot conceal that fact from you – there it is – but it is still the case that no UK court and no international court has ruled our plan unlawful."

The UK struck a partnership deal with Rwanda two months ago to allow the Government to deport migrants who arrive in the UK illegally.

But the policy has been the subject of repeated legal challenges and the first flight to Rwanda was halted after an intervention by European judges.

The Government remains firmly committed to the policy and Mr Johnson said his visit to Rwanda is an opportunity “for us all to understand for ourselves what that partnership has to offer”. He added: “Let’s hope perhaps help others to shed some of their condescending attitudes to Rwanda and how that partnership might work."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

11:00 AM

Lord Frost criticises PM

Lord Frost has said he wished the Prime Minister would stop saying things that were “factually incorrect” - but it was for Conservative MPs to decide his fate.

Asked about Boris Johnson’s claims that there were more people in work now than before the pandemic, which has been criticised by the UK Statistics Authority, the former Brexit minister said: “I wish he would not say things like that which are obviously not true, making factually incorrect statements.

“But in the end it’s for the Prime Minister’s own party and MPs to decide is that how they want to do things or is it not.”

10:51 AM

Brexiteers should be 'honest' about trade-offs

Brexit supporters should be “honest” about the trade-offs of leaving the EU, Lord Frost has said.

The former Brexit minister told an event hosted by UK in a Changing Europe that the Leave campaign had not “helped itself by pretending there aren’t any of these trade-offs”.

He added: “I think it would be much better to be honest about these things and show where the possibility for doing things better really exist instead of pretending nothing is going on.”

10:50 AM

Lord Frost issues warning over Brexit debate

Brexit will be a failure if it is still being debated in the same way in “five or six years”, Lord Frost has said.

The former Brexit minister said it would probably never be clear whether leaving the EU had succeeded or failed on economic grounds because there are too many other variables.

Speaking at an event held by the UK in a Changing Europe think tank, he said: "One piece of evidence of failure would be if we are still debating this in five or six years’ time in the same way.

“If it’s to succeed it needs to settle in the British polity and there needs to be broad consensus that this is how we are going forward. I don’t think we’re quite there at the moment.

“I am not sure we will ever get economic evidence one way or the other that is going to prove this. The tests are broader, the tests are about democracy as well as economics.”

10:28 AM

Pictured: Prince of Wales attends exhibition in Kigali

The Prince of Wales (centre) arrives to attend a Commonwealth Business Forum Exhibition at Kigali Cultural Exhibition Village, as part of his visit to Rwanda
The Prince of Wales (centre) arrives to attend a Commonwealth Business Forum Exhibition at Kigali Cultural Exhibition Village, as part of his visit to Rwanda - Jonathan Brady/PA

10:26 AM

Pictured: PM and Paul Kagame shake hands in Kigali

Boris Johnson shakes hands with Rwandan President Paul Kagame during a bilateral meeting at the office of the President, in Kigali, Rwanda
Boris Johnson shakes hands with Rwandan President Paul Kagame during a bilateral meeting at the office of the President, in Kigali, Rwanda - Dan Kitwood/Getty

10:22 AM

Department for Transport rejects Mick Lynch claim

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, this morning accused Grant Shapps and the Government of stopping progress from being made in talks between the union, Network Rail and train operating companies (see the post below at 09.06).

The Department for Transport has now rejected the claim.

A DfT spokesman said: “It is entirely false to claim the Government is blocking negotiations. We have said from the outset we urge the unions and industry to agree a deal that is fair for railway staff, passengers and taxpayers.”

10:13 AM

Labour frontbencher 'would have voted for strike action'

A Labour frontbencher has said he would have voted for strike action if he was a member of the RMT union.

Stephen Kinnock, the shadow immigration minister, was asked the question during an interview on Sky News last night and he said: “Yes, I would be because I think that there is the right to strike and it’s really important that workforces have that right to strike.

“We believe that rail workers, health workers, people working in every industry that has done so much as well to keep our economy going through the pandemic, have the right to strike and to fight for a better deal.”

He added: “We believe in working people getting a good deal in terms of pay, terms and conditions. A strike is a last resort for getting that but sometimes that’s what you have to do.”

10:00 AM

Union boss accuses Labour leadership of 'sitting on the fence'

Eddie Dempsey, the RMT's senior assistant general secretary, has accused the Labour leadership of "sitting on the fence" on the rail strikes and warned Sir Keir Starmer he could get "splinters".

Sir Keir has ordered Labour frontbenchers to stay away from picket lines but he was defied by a handful of his top team on Tuesday. The Labour leader has said he does not want the strikes to go ahead but he has not criticised the unions, instead choosing to blame the Government.

Mr Dempsey told Times Radio: "Well, we've had plenty of support from Labour MPs on our picket lines, we had the leader of Scottish Labour on our picket lines.

"People are going to have to make their own decision where they stand in respect to this dispute, and that's for them to work out.

"But my opinion is, if you sit on the fence long enough, you just end up with splinters where you don't want them."

09:41 AM

Boris Johnson and Paul Kagame hold talks in Rwanda

Boris Johnson was welcomed by Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Office of the President in Kigali this morning.

The Prime Minister arrived by car at the entrance to the building and then walked up red-carpeted stairs. At the top, the two men met with a relaxed handshake.

They then went next door to the president’s meeting room where they sat in white armchairs in front of a Union flag and a Rwandan flag.

Mr Johnson said: “How are you? Very good to see you. What an exciting time to be here in Rwanda. Congratulations on taking over as chair of office. This will be absolutely superb.”

Mr Kagame said: “It is a pleasure. Thank you.”

The media was then asked to leave the room.

09:21 AM

Hold up in grain shipments could have 'devastating consequences'

The grain crisis in Ukraine must be solved by world leaders within the next month or there could be "devastating consequences”, Liz Truss warned today.

She said the UK is offering its own “expertise” on ways to bypass a Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports but she said getting grain shipments out will "require an international effort".

Speaking during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, the Foreign Secretary said: “This grain crisis is urgent and needs to be solved within the next month, otherwise we could see devastating consequences."

09:17 AM

'Commercial vessels need to have safe passage'

Commercial ships need to be granted "safe passage" out of Ukrainian ports, Liz Truss said this morning as she stressed the important of getting grain shipments out of Ukraine.

Speaking in Ankara, Turkey, the Foreign Secretary said: "We’re clear that commercial vessels need to have safe passage to be able to leave Ukrainian ports, and that Ukrainian ports should be protected from Russian attacks.

“We support the UN talks, but Russia cannot be allowed to delay and prevaricate. It’s urgent that action is taken within the next month ahead of the new harvest. And we’re determined to work with our allies to deliver this.”

09:15 AM

Liz Truss accuses Russia of 'weaponising hunger'

Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, is in Ankara, Turkey, today for talks.

She has just held a press conference alongside Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and she accused Russia of "weaponising hunger" and using food security as a “callous tool of war” with its blockade of Ukrainian grain.

Ms Truss said it is “urgent” that action is taken to free up supplies in the next month ahead of the new harvest.

Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss greets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu before their talks in Ankara, Turkey today
Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss greets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu before their talks in Ankara, Turkey today - Umit Bektas/Reuters

She said the UK and Turkey are working “closely together”, in particular to get the “grain out of Ukraine”.

She said: “(Vladimir) Putin is weaponising hunger. He is using food security as a callous tool of war. He has blocked Ukrainian ports, and is stopping 20 million tonnes of grain being exported across the globe, holding the world to ransom."

09:09 AM

Rishi Sunak admits 'challenge for public finances'

Responding to the latest Government borrowing figures (see the post below at 09.07), Rishi Sunak said that "rising inflation and increasing debt interest costs pose a challenge for the public finances, as they do for family budgets".

He said: "That is why we are taking a balanced approach - using our fiscal firepower to provide targeted help with the cost of living, while remaining on track to get debt down.

“Being responsible with the public finances now will mean future generations aren’t burdened with even higher debt repayments, and we can secure our economy for the long term.”

09:07 AM

Surging debt interest forces Sunak to borrow £14bn

Rishi Sunak borrowed another £14bn last month as debt interest payments hit £7.6bn, the highest for any May on record, the Office for National Statistics said.

The debt servicing cost is 50pc more than the £5.1bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility, as runaway inflation drives up the cost of servicing the national debt.

Around one-quarter of the nation’s £2 trillion debt is linked to the retail price index measure of inflation, which surged to 11.7pc last month.

You can follow the latest updates on our business live blog here.

09:06 AM

Union boss accuses Grant Shapps of stopping progress in talks

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, has accused Grant Shapps and the Government of stopping progress from being made in talks between the union, Network Rail and train operating companies.

Mr Lynch told the BBC: "So there is a lot of exchanges of ideas but you have got to form that into a concrete proposal and that is the sticky part of the equation and I think it is the Government in the form of Grant Shapps and the Treasury that are stopping those ideas coming forward.

“If we were dealing with the companies of their own volition and their own cognisance I think we would have had a deal on these issues quite a long time ago.

RMT union members are pictured outside Newcastle Station this morning
RMT union members are pictured outside Newcastle Station this morning - Owen Humphreys/PA

“But the Government’s hand is in this and they are a silent partner at the table and the companies leave the room, go and consult the Government ministers and the departmental officials and when they come back often the situation is worse than before we took the adjournment.

“That is one of the situations is that there is a third party at these meetings and they are influencing it in a very negative way.”

08:51 AM

Further rail strikes 'extremely likely'

Just one in five trains are running today as rail workers stage their second nationwide strike of the week. Another walkout is planned for Saturday.

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said this morning that it is "extremely likely" there will be more strikes in the months ahead if the dispute over pay, jobs and conditions is not resolved.

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, is pictured on the picket line at Euston Station in central London this morning
Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, is pictured on the picket line at Euston Station in central London this morning - Jeremy Selwyn/SelwynPics

Asked if there will be more strikes, he told BBC Breakfast: “We are going to review that. We will come back next week when everybody is back to work, we will consult our members, we will see where the negotiations lie, we will continue to talk to the companies about everything that has been put on the table and we will review that and see if and when there needs to be a new phase of industrial action.

“But if we don’t get a settlement it is extremely likely that there will be.”

08:44 AM

PM will not visit Rwanda migrant accommodation

Downing Street said Boris Johnson will not be visiting the accommodation which is due be used by migrants under the Government's Rwanda "offshoring" plan during his trip to Kigali.

The Prime Minister's Official Spokesman said: "You will know that the Prime Minister’s time is always limited and to make time to do that he would therefore have to leave elements of the programme whereby he’s working with a unique set of world leaders on quite crucial issues.

“We think that the best use of his time for this short period he’s in Rwanda is to dedicate himself to some of the issues that will be raised at the summit and to work with other world leaders on some of those issues we’ve talked about, not least Ukraine and global security.”

08:40 AM

Boris Johnson: Rwanda plan is 'sensible' and 'measured'

Boris Johnson has defended his Rwanda migrants policy and insisted it is "sensible" and "measured" ahead of his meeting with the Prince of Wales tomorrow.

He was asked by reporters before his flight to Kigali if he will tell Prince Charles that he was wrong to privately criticise the policy (see the post below at 08.36).

Mr Johnson said: “I have no evidence for the assertion you’ve just made about the Prince’s comments. I can’t confirm that.

“What I can say is that the policy is sensible, measured and a plan to deal with the grotesque abuse of innocent people crossing the Channel.”

08:36 AM

PM to tell Prince Charles he is 'proud' of migrant plan

Boris Johnson is prepared to declare he is “proud” of his Rwanda migrants policy during talks with the Prince of Wales on Friday, The Telegraph understands.

The pair will meet for the first time since it emerged the Prince privately described the planned deportation of asylum seekers to the country as “appalling”.

The meeting will take place in Rwanda itself as both men attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Clarence House described the gathering scheduled for Friday morning as Mr Johnson “popping in for a cup of tea” with the Prince.

You can read the full story here.

08:33 AM

Boris Johnson criticises 'condescending' critics of Rwanda plan

Boris Johnson has hit out at “condescending” critics of his scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Speaking to reporters as he prepared to fly to Kigali, Mr Johnson said the trip is an opportunity “for us all to understand for ourselves what that partnership has to offer”.

“Let’s hope perhaps help others to shed some of their condescending attitudes to Rwanda and how that partnership might work,” he added.

08:32 AM

PM ‘conscious’ of arriving in Rwanda before migrant flights

Boris Johnson told reporters before his flight to Rwanda overnight that he was “conscious” of the fact that he was arriving in the country before any of the Government’s planned migrant flights.

The Government’s partnership deal with Rwanda was agreed two months ago but the first migrant flight was halted following an intervention by European judges.

Mr Johnson said: “I’m conscious that I’m arriving before anybody who has travelled illegally across the Channel, I cannot conceal that fact from you – there it is – but it is still the case that no UK court and no international court has ruled our plan unlawful.”

08:31 AM

Boris Johnson arrives in Rwanda

Boris Johnson arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, just before 7am UK time.

The Prime Minister is attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

Mr Johnson has been accompanied on the trip by his wife, Carrie Johnson.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are pictured in Kigali, Rwanda this morning
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are pictured in Kigali, Rwanda this morning - Dan Kitwood/Getty

08:29 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Voters are going to the polls in the Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by-elections while Boris Johnson has just arrived in Rwanda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Meanwhile, another day of strikes is taking place on the nation's railways.

I will guide you through the key developments.

