Pirates add pitchers Jared Jones, Ryder Ryan, Hunter Stratton to active roster on opening day

MIAMI (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates selected the contracts of right-handers Jared Jones, Ryder Ryan and Hunter Stratton from Tiple-A Indianapolis on Thursday as the team prepared to face the Miami Marlins on opening day.

Pittsburgh announced Monday that Jones made the roster after an impressive spring training. The 22-year-old, a second-round pick by the Pirates in the 2020 amateur draft, did not allow a run across 16 1/3 innings of Grapefruit League play. He is scheduled to make his first major league start on Sunday.

Jones, along with relievers Ryan and Stratton were all non-roster invitees to big league spring training.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Pirates designated catcher Ali Sanchez, left-hander Jackson Wolf and outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba for assignment.

Also Thursday, Pittsburgh place right-hander Roansy Contreras on the paternity leave list and recalled left-hander Jose Hernandez from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Contreras’ place on the roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press