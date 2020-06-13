Philippines records 607 new coronavirus cases, 22 new deaths

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry reported 607 new coronavirus infections and 22 more deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 25,392 and fatalities to 1,074.

The Department of Health (DOH) said 252 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 5,706.

Two duplicate cases were removed from the total tally, the DOH said.





(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)