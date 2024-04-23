Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey named NBA's Most Improved Player after All-Star season

Glimpses of Tyrese Maxey’s ascent from 21st pick in the 2020 NBA draft to All-Star in 2024 were gradual but not without signs of what was possible.

Like the 39-point, seven-rebound, six-assist, two-steal performance his rookie season in 2020-21.

Or the jump from 8.0 points per game his rookie year to 17.5 points per game the following season.

He made another leap in 2022-23 – averaging 20.3 points and shooting 48.1% from the field, 43.4% on 3-pointers – and his production let the Philadelphia 76ers know that they could part with James Harden and give the point guard keys to Maxey.

This season – with increased responsibility in wake of Harden’s trade to the Los Angeles Clippers – Maxey produced an All-Star season, averaging career highs in points per game (25.9), assists (6.2), steals (1.0), minutes (37.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (5.5:1).

Maxey, 23, did all that while getting a bump in his usage rate which is a percentage of possessions used by a player.

For his effort, Maxey on Tuesday was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. He was an All-Star for the first time this season and has developed into a vital part of the Sixers’ roster.

Maxey had 22 games with at least 30 points, including three games of 50 or more: 50 against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 12, 51 against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1 and 52 against the San Antonio Spurs on April 7.

"Tyrese is a tireless worker who has elevated his game to an All-Star level in a short period of time," 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. "In my years of coaching against him and our one year together so far, it is clear that he brings a special joy and energy to the game of basketball and his enthusiasm and work ethic will continue to lift his game for years to come."

The Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun and the Chicago Bulls' Coby White were the other two finalists with White finishing second and Sengun third.

2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player voting results

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (319 total points) Coby White, Chicago Bulls (305) Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (92) Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder (79) Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks (25) Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards (24) Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets (18) Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic (11) Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (5) Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns (4) Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat (4) Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs (3) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (3) Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers (1)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey named NBA Most Improved Player of 2023-24