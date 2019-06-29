PG Walker to sign four-year, $141 million deal with Celtics: reports

Three-time All-Star Kemba Walker will be in Boston on Sunday to confirm his agreement to join the Celtics on a four-year, $141 million deal, according to multiple reports.





Walker, who spent eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, will become a free agent at 6 p.m. ET Sunday but cannot sign his contract until July 6.

He has informed the Hornets of his decision, The Charlotte Observer reported.





The Celtics have prioritized Walker as a replacement at point guard for Kyrie Irving, whom the Celtics did not expect to re-sign. Yahoo Sports reports Boston will renounce its rights to restricted free agent point guard Terry Rozier to clear cap space, making him an unrestricted free agent.





Just a few weeks ago, Walker said he would take less than the five-year, $221 million "supermax" contract only the Hornets could offer him to stay in Charlotte.





The Observer reported on Saturday, however, that team officials were set on paying less than $170 million because of concerns about the NBA luxury tax in the future.





In Boston, Walker will be counted on to bring veteran leadership to a team that suffered from dissension in the locker room in the 2018-19 season.





The 29-year-old Connecticut product averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists while starting all 82 games for the Hornets last season. Those numbers are above his eight-year career averages of 19.8 points and 5.5 assists.





Walker could anchor a starting lineup featuring Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.





--Field Level Media