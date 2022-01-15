Pep Guardiola: Title race is not done despite Manchester City’s win over Chelsea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Hampson, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.

Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.

The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.

Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could yet cut the gap.

The Spaniard said: “All the players gave everything and it was an important victory because they are a big contender.

“When you get three points (against them) they cannot, of course, and it is one week less.

“But in January no one is champion. We can think about Chelsea, and Liverpool have games in hand. If they win it will be eight points and eight points in January is nothing.

“I want to win games if we deserve it, and we deserved it. I like football to be fair so, while I was happy to win against Arsenal, we didn’t deserve it. Winning when deserving feels better.”

Guardiola is confident his players will not get carried away by their latest success and allow complacency to creep in.

He said: “I know them. We have been together for six seasons and most of the guys know how to celebrate the good moments and suffer in the bad ones, how to behave after all the games.

“They are going to hear people saying things that are not true, that it is over, but they know it is not over.

“Hats off – 12 wins, 36 points, but in January it is impossible it is over.”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was critical of his side’s attack, feeling it was the area of their performance that let the visitors down.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, left, watches on alongside City counterpart Pep Guardiola
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, left, watches on alongside City counterpart Pep Guardiola (Martin Rickett/PA)

The German said: “In terms of attitude, commitment and defensive-wise I am happy, we did not allow too many big chances, we kept them to a minimum of big chances.

“But our offensive players need to show up more. We need consistency.

“We could have had much more chances if we played with better timing, better precision.

“That you miss chances, there is no problem in that, but we could have had much more chances. That’s what I’m critical about.

“The ball losses were too early and too poor and the decision-making was not on the level we need.

“The individual quality of Kevin De Bruyne made the difference today but we struggled to show the quality to really hurt them and score the first goal and bring some doubts into their game.”

Tuchel felt striker Romelu Lukaku could have offered more.

There has been much speculation about the forward’s position and his relationship with Tuchel of late, particularly after a controversial recent interview.

Tuchel said on BT Sport: “Sometimes he has to do the service. He had many ball losses and a huge chance. Of course we want to serve him but he’s part of the team.

“The performance up front in the first half, we can do much, much better.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

    Why is the team that didn’t sign a striker 10 points and eight goals clear of the one that did?

  • Manchester City show Chelsea there is no Premier League top two or top three – only a top one

    A narrow 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea will be hailed as the win that saw City close in on the Premier League title – but Pep Guardiola’s side have been on a different level to the competition for weeks

  • Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn't expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn't wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a written answer next week. Lavrov described Moscow’s demands for binding guarantees that NATO will not embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations, or s

  • Russia warns it's 'run out of patience' while doubling down on demands the US and NATO have said they won't accept

    A US envoy in Europe warned that Moscow is banging the "drumbeat of war," amid growing concerns Russia will invade Ukraine.

  • Ex-Mexican prosecutor so corrupt he betrayed drug cartel

    A former Mexican state prosecutor was so corrupt even the crooks who paid him off couldn’t trust him, according to a report released this week by the Mexican government’s Interior Department. The department's National Search Commission issued the report as part of its work to uncover the fate of hundreds of people who disappeared in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit between 2013 and 2017, when Edgar Veytia served as state attorney general. The report says Veytia initially took bribes to favor a gang allied with the Beltran Leyva cartel from 2013 to 2017.

  • FuboTV acquires Canadian rights to English Premier League

    TORONTO — FuboTV, a streaming service that offers sports and entertainment programming, has secured Canadian rights to the English Premier League for the next three seasons starting this summer. The deal runs through the 2024-2025 season, covering 380 matches each season. The EPL rights in Canada currently belong to DAZN Canada, another streaming service. FuboTV already has the Canadian rights to Italy's Serie A and Coppa Italia as well as home matches of Mexico's Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chi

  • Big finish by Henley stakes him to early 3-shot lead at Sony

    HONOLULU (AP) — Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long

  • Can the Raptors slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo?

    The Toronto Raptors are 2-0 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks this season but Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play in either of those games and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. haven't been cleared to return to the lineup yet.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Despite limited preparation, Canada cricketers says they are ready for U-19 World Cup

    Winter and the pandemic complicated Canadian preparations for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. But captain Mihir Patel says spirits are high as the Canadians prepare for their opening match Saturday against the United Arab Emirates in Basseterre, the St. Kitts and Nevis capital. "The mood is great in the team," said Patel. "Everyone's really excited and ready to go. We've had a few good practice sessions and a couple of useful practice games." The 19-year-old from Mar

  • Figure skating duo didn't make Olympic team, coach says they'll come back stronger

    Although figure skating team Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud didn't qualify for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics next month, their coach is confident that the pair will deliver in their future performances. The pair came in second place in the senior round at the National Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa on Saturday, with Vanessa James and Eric Radford being named for the Olympics instead. The James-Radford duo finished in fourth-place in the short program on Friday and will represent Cana

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Saskatoon's Clark looks to improve on silver medal at the Beijing Olympics

    Emily Clark is going back to the Beijing Olympics. The Saskatoon athlete was one of the 23 players named to Canada's Olympic women's hockey team. Clark, who also competed in the 2018 games where Canada won silver, is the only skater from Saskatchewan to make the team. She spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Leisha Grebinski on Wednesday morning. Here is part of their conversation, edited for length and clarity: Grebinski: What was going through your mind when you heard your name called as a member of

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton