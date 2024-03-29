Pep Guardiola confirms John Stones and Kyle Walker blow ahead of Man City vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that both Kyle Walker and John Stones are out of Manchester City’s potential Premier League title decider against Arsenal on Sunday.

Both defenders picked up injuries while playing for England this week, and will play no part in the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker pulled up with a hamstring injury in the early stages of England’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil at Wembley, with the right-back returning to City for a scan.

And just days later, Stones limped off with an abductor problem just 10 minutes into England’s 2-2 draw against Belgium, with the centre-back also having started against Brazil.

There was better news for the Manchester City manager with goalkeeper Ederson “much, much better” having recovered from a knock picked up in the 1-1 draw at Liverpool earlier this month.

While Kevin De Bruyne, who was devastating in both games against Arsenal last season, is available after returning to training this week.

