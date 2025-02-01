Penguins host the Predators after overtime win

Nashville Predators (18-25-7, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (21-24-8, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -109, Penguins -111; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Penguins defeated the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 12-10-3 record in home games and a 21-24-8 record overall. The Penguins have allowed 189 goals while scoring 153 for a -36 scoring differential.

Nashville is 18-25-7 overall and 6-16-4 on the road. The Predators are ninth in NHL play with 194 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime in the last meeting. Bryan Rust led the Penguins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rickard Rakell has 23 goals and 19 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 18 goals and 31 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

