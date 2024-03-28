Oklahoma City faces Phoenix in conference matchup

Phoenix Suns (43-30, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (50-22, third in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder are 32-16 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City is seventh in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 113.2 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The Suns are 24-20 in conference play. Phoenix is 7-6 in one-possession games.

The Thunder's 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Suns allow. The Suns average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Thunder give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 118-110 on March 4. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 30.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 17.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.2 points and 6.9 assists for the Suns. Durant is averaging 25.1 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (quad).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press