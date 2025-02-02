Okereke has 15 in Cornell's 75-60 win against Harvard

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — AK Okereke scored 15 points as Cornell beat Harvard 75-60 on Saturday night.

Okereke shot 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Big Red (13-6, 5-1 Ivy League). Guy Ragland Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added six assists. Nazir Williams had 11 points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Crimson (7-12, 2-4) were led in scoring by Thomas Batties II and Chandler Pigge, who both finished with 14 points. Austin Hunt also put up 10 points.

