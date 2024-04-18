OHL: Greyhounds topple Spirit 4-0 to even second-round playoff series at 2-2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Bryce McConnell-Barker had two goals and one assist, Charlie Schenkel earned a 27-save shutout and the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds downed the Saginaw Spirit 4-0 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Jordan D'Intino and Marco Mignosa, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Sault Ste. Marie, which evened the second-round series at 2-2.

Nolan Lalonde stopped 24 shots for Saginaw, which entered Wednesday coming off a 7-2 Game 3 win on Monday.

Neither team has won two straight games in the best-of-seven series, with both sides going 1-1 so far both at home and on the road.

The two will meet for Game 5 on Friday in Saginaw, Mich.

