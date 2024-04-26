Nottingham keen to stay at Livi regardless of division

Michael Nottingham plans on staying at Livingston next season regardless of which division the club are playing in.

David Martindale's side will be relegated to the Championship on Saturday if they fail to beat Ross County at home.

"I expect to be here next season," said 35-year-old defender Nottingham.

"In my contract I can stay up here and I really enjoy it up here. I'm definitely willing."

Asked if he would anticipate being at the club beyond the summer even if they are relegated, he added: "100%."

Nottingham says there's a sense of freedom in knowing Livingston must win at the weekend to keep their "very slim" survival hopes alive.

"It's been a grind. It's gradually been getting worse over the season. Things just really haven't gone our way," he said.

"We know it's a massive game and the boys want to give it absolutely everything to make sure we get the win.

"The chances of us staying in the league for next season are very slim. Nevertheless, there's still a small chance and you just have to believe you can win the next game and see where it takes us.

"We've got to get the business done this weekend otherwise it's completely over. In that sense it does take the pressure off. We know exactly what we need to do."