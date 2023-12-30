Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE!

Erik ten Hag must show he can turn Man United's new era off the pitch into more than a flash in the pan on it when he takes the Red Devils to face Nottingham Forest today. This Premier League kick-off comes after United's thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, which coincided with news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has finally sealed his arrival at the club.

Rasmus Hojlund misses out through illness only days after grabbing his first league for United, along with Luke Shaw after the two teams were named for the clash at the City Ground. Forest have made two changes of their own as Callum Hudson-Odoi drops to the bench.

Unlike United, Forest have sacked their manager in recent weeks, with Steve Cooper making way for Nuno Espirito Santo, who recorded his first win in his second game as Chris Wood starred in a big win at Newcastle over Christmas. Follow Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United latest updates

How to watch: Sky Sports

Man Utd team news: Hojlund and Shaw both out

Nottingham Forest team news: Two changes

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Man Utd | 7 mins

17:38 , Marc Mayo

First sighter for Chris Wood, who picks up the ball 20 yards out. Onto his left foot, he drills a shot over.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Man Utd | 6 mins

17:38 , Marc Mayo

Ironic cheers from the home fans as Matt Turner pumps a clearance long following a pair of shaky short passes.

Forest are otherwise pretty happy to knock it round safely at this stage.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Man Utd | 4 mins

17:36 , Marc Mayo

Good pressure from United after the corner as Forest are forced back to Matt Turner, who plays an unconvincing pass out.

The visitors' first corner reaches Alejandro Garnacho... goal kick from his cross. He wants a corner but no luck.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Man Utd | 2 mins

17:33 , Marc Mayo

Looks like a more typical 4-3-3 from United as we get going, Kobbie Mainoo playing deep behind Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

Story continues

It's Mainoo who blocks an Nicolas Dominguez effort for the first of the game. Corner to Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd | Kick-off!

17:31 , Marc Mayo

Here we go!

Your Saturday evening entertainment has begun at the City Ground.

Man in the middle

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Tim Robinson has the whistle tonight, he's yet to send a player off this season but booked seven as he took charge of Forest's win at Chelsea earlier in the year.

This is his first United game of the campaign.

Here come the players!

17:28 , Marc Mayo

Proper big-match atmosphere under the lights on the bank of the Trent.

Ryan Yates and Bruno Fernandes lead the teams out!

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd | Countdown to kick-off

17:26 , Marc Mayo

A win tonight takes United into the top six, whereas Forest head into this game just two points off the bottom three.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

17:22 , Marc Mayo

Full time in the 3pm kick-offs as Aston Villa snatch a late win at home to Burnley, with Douglas Luiz's controversial late penalty making it 3-2.

Everton lost 3-0 at Wolves and Brentford were dismissed 3-1 at Crystal Palace.

Man City are up to third meanwhile after a 2-0 cruise past Sheffield United.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd | Countdown to kick-off

17:18 , Marc Mayo

Just over 10 minutes to go as the warm-ups wrap up at the City Ground...

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Nuno Espirito Santo discusses his team selection on Sky Sports

17:14 , Marc Mayo

"[Nicolas Dominguez]'s a good player, his natural position is the midfield. It was deciding between him and Callum [Hudson-Odoi], it was a difficult decision."

Erik ten Hag gives MUTV the downlow on Rasmus Hojlund's absence

17:10 , Marc Mayo

"He is ill. That is what sometimes happens in life. You get ill and he doesn't have the power to start or even be on the bench. And as a team we have to deal with it."

Throwback: Man Utd smash Forest 8-1

17:05 , Marc Mayo

Super-sub Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the star of the show back in February 1999.

⚽ 80'

⚽ 87'

⚽ 90'

Head-to-head record

17:00 , Marc Mayo

United's 11-game winning streak in this fixture runs back to 1994, and they have eight goals in the three top-flight meetings since Forest's return last year.

Nottingham Forest wins: 33

Draws: 24

Man United wins: 53

Erik ten Hag plans INEOS talks

16:55 , Marc Mayo

Erik ten Hag has spoken about his future at Manchester United following confirmation of INEOS' minority takeover.

Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS' director of sport, was at Old Trafford on Boxing Day and saw United fall 2-0 down to Aston Villa before producing a stunning 3-2 turnaround against Aston Villa, and Ten Hag says he will be speaking to the new minority owners soon.

"The schedule is so condensed so I didn't have the time so far to speak with them, but it will come and I look forward (to it)," the United boss said.

"They want to work with me, I want to work with them. We will have the conversations, the meetings, so we will see."

Read the full story!

(Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the Premier League

16:50 , Marc Mayo

Ticking towards full-time in the 3pm kick-offs.

Aston Villa have been pegged back by Burnley, with the early title contenders now drawing 2-2 against the ten men at Villa Park!

Forest swap out two

16:44 , Marc Mayo

Ryan Yates and Alvaro Dominguez drop into the midfield for Nottingham Forest, who make two changes.

Ibrahim Sangare is an enforced change due to suspension with Callum Hudson-Odoi moved to the bench, suggesting the hosts will set up in a 4-3-3 formation.

One change for Man Utd

16:40 , Marc Mayo

Rasmus Hojlund drops out for tonight's game due to illness as Marcus Rashford starts up top, flanked by Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Amad Diallo is back on the bench after a serious knee injury in the summer.

But Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat both miss out after being doubts.

The boss makes one change for our final test of 2023 👊



Home team news is in!

16:34 , Marc Mayo

Nottm Forest XI: Turner; Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Wood, Gibbs-White

Subs: Odysseas, Nuno, Worrall, Mangala, Williams, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Boly

How Man Utd line up

16:31 , Marc Mayo

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

Subs: Bayindir, Kambwala, Reguilon, Amad, Gore, Hannibal, McTominay, Pellistri, Van de Beek

Team news... next!

16:27 , Marc Mayo

Right then, let's get those line-ups...

Elsewhere in the Premier League

16:24 , Marc Mayo

Wolves clicking through the gears at Molineux with a 3-0 lead over Everton on the hour mark, after Craig Dawson's goal.

Crystal Palace are 3-1 up over Brentford and Manchester City have 2-0 lead over Sheffield United courtesy of Julian Alvarez.

Aston Villa lead ten-man Burnley 2-1.

Rasmus Hojlund OUT!

16:18 , Marc Mayo

Rumours circulating that Rasmus Hojlund is out of tonight's game due to illness.

Amad Diallo has been spotted getting off the team bus, meanwhile.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tonight's destination

16:13 , Marc Mayo

The City Ground will be packed to the rafters for tonight's game.

Forest in the house!

16:06

The home team has checked into the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd | Countdown to kick-off

16:00 , Marc Mayo

We have a 90-minute wait until the 90 minutes begins in Nottingham!

Team news coming up in the next half hour or so.

(Getty Images)

Latest match odds

15:55 , Marc Mayo

Nottingham Forest to win: 13/10

Draw: 5/2

Man Utd to win: 13/10

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

15:48 , Marc Mayo

Rodri has put Manchester City ahead at home to Sheffield United in the 3pm kick-offs.

Crystal Palace leading Brentford 2-1 after an Eberechi Eze goal before the break, with Aston Villa edging Burnley by the same score.

Wolves 1-0 up at home to Everton with each game now at half-time.

🐺 @Wolves take the lead through Max Kilman!



Nottingham Forest vs Man United prediction

15:39 , Marc Mayo

Such has been the madness of United’s inconsistency this season, a Forest win would hardly be surprising.

Forest to win 2-1.

How we reckon the visitors will line up

15:31

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Reguilon; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Early Man Utd team news

15:26

Manchester United are monitoring an issue for Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat is also a doubt.

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Mason Mount are set for mid-January returns while the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial remain sidelined.

Our prediction for the home team

15:21

Predicted Nottm Forest XI: Turner; Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina; Danilo, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Early Nottingham Forest team news

15:15 , Marc Mayo

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo will welcome defender Willy Boly back from suspension as record signing Ibrahim Sangare serves a one-match ban.

The midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the win at Newcastle and will be missing, along with injured trio Serge Aurier, Felipe and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United

15:09 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE!

15:00 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United.

Kick-off comes at 5.30pm GMT from the City Ground.

It's a key game in the race for the top four and survival in the Premier League, while both enjoyed important wins last time out.

Keep up to date with all the build-up, match action and reaction right here!