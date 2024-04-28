Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

The Premier League title race continues apace today with Manchester City taking on Nottingham Forest in the late-afternoon kick-off.

The champions piled the pressure back on current leaders Arsenal by easing to a 4-0 victory at Brighton on Thursday evening without the services of Erling Haaland.

They are now only a point behind the Gunners with a game in hand and will fancy their chances against a Forest side battling relegation.

Still, Pep Guardiola is refusing to get carried away.

City will have the privilege of knowing Arsenal’s result in the north London derby when they kick-off, too.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nottingham Forest vs Man City is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time today, Sunday 28 April, 2024.

The City Ground in Nottingham will host.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, approximately 4pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Nottingham Forest vs Man City team news

Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is slowly returning to training, although it’s uncertain if this game comes too soon. Willy Boly is not expected to feature for the hosts.

City, meanwhile, are sweating over Haaland after he sat out Thursday’s game with Brighton with the same muscle injury that ruled him out of the FA Cup semi-final win over Chelsea.

John Stones was fit enough for the bench but did not come on.

Man City were without Erling Haaland earlier this week (REUTERS)

Nottingham Forest vs Man City prediction

Forest held to a 1-1 draw here against City last season but surely do not have enough to halt a Guardiola team in this kind of form.

Man City to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Forest were beaten 2-0 after two goals in the first 15 minutes in their trip to the Etihad earlier this campaign.

Nottingham Forest wins: 33

Draws: 28

Man City wins: 42

Nottingham Forest vs Man City latest odds

Nottingham Forest to win: 15/2

Draw: 7/2

Man City to win: 1/4

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.