‘We’re not there yet’ – Leicester City boss Miquel calls for focus ahead of trip to Everton

Leicester City manager Amandine Miquel says that her side have to remain focused after they collected their first league win of 2025 last weekend.

The Foxes defeated Liverpool 2-1 at The King Power Stadium as they collected just their second win of the campaign.

When speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s trip to Everton, Miquel said that the performances have been building for a while and that her team just need to remain focused on the task.

“Yeah, slowly [turning] but we’re not there yet, it was only our second win and we have to stay focused,” Miquel said.

“In terms of the mental aspect, since December, it has gone much better. The players are starting to understand that what we are going to do isn’t going to be perfect, we will make mistakes but we have to make sure we fight and make sure we compete in every game. We need to compete in all moments of games to make sure we are a very hard team to play.”

Miquel went on to say that morale was already good before last weekend’s win and that the target is still the same, to be competitive in every game.

She said “I think we were already boosted before that [win]. We were already feeling good because after Tottenham, we had no points but we knew that our performance was very good and that we were moving in the right direction. We knew that if we kept performing well, somewhere, we would get points.

“We will have that mindset every weekend and aim to get as many points as we can from the 30 [remaining]. We don’t have any limits or aims, we know we won’t get 30 but we want to compete in every game.”

Leicester City could leapfrog this weekend’s opponents Everton with three points on Merseyside but Miquel isn’t someone who takes notice of the rankings.

She said “I’m not looking at the table, we will look at the table after the last game to see where we are.

“I’m not the type of person that aims for [certain] games. As we’ve seen, you can get points where people think you’re not getting them and don’t get points where people think you should get them.

“It’s about having a few more wins. If it’s this weekend, good but if it’s not, we will get them somewhere else.”

Leicester City’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture at Everton kicks-off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.