Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

It took everything they had, but Gaudreau and the Flames eventually found a way to squeak past the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7. (Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

Hockey fans were just hoping for a great Game 7 on Sunday night between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars, and they got much more than that.

The home team absolutely dominated all areas of the ice (minus the crease, perhaps) and finally broke through when Johnny Gaudreau was able to solve that wall in the Dallas net with under five minutes remaining in the first overtime period.

CATCHING FIRE! 🔥



Who else but Johnny Gaudreau to score the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the @NHLFlames! 💥 pic.twitter.com/kuzBVODl5L — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 16, 2022

The Stars came out flying to start things off, as Jamie Benn was able to score his first of the series just 40 seconds in. Early in the second, Tyler Toffoli got the Flames on the board to tie things up, but the Stars responded less than a minute later on a goal from Vladislav Namestnikov. That lead proved to be rather short-lived as Matthew Tkachuk tied the score up at two on a great feed from Gaudreau.

The score remained the same for the rest of the second as well as the entire third, meaning we had a Game 7 overtime on our hands for the second time on Sunday. A true blessing. Despite the close score, however, it was clear to anyone watching that the Flames were essentially obliterating the Stars all over the ice, firing 52 shots on goaltender Jake Oettinger, who was lights out for the entirety of this series.

Here's what the numbers looked like after regulation. Oettinger was out of his mind all series, but in Game 7 he was from another planet.

(Courtesy Sportsnet / Sportlogiq)

Unfortunately for the Stars rookie netminder, he was unable lead his team to victory with that great shot from Gaudreau finally solving his sorcery.

Story continues

You certainly have to feel for Oettinger here, as he did everything he could on Sunday evening to will his team to victory, kicking aside 61 of the 64 shots fired his way. With that being said, the more deserving team won, which means fans will be treated to a Battle of Alberta series, something that hasn’t happened since 1991.

More from Yahoo Sports