NHL Roundup: Islanders on verge of qualification

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 04: Jordan Eberle #7 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring against Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Qualification Round at Scotiabank Arena on August 04, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

We’re back! The NHL enters its fourth day of the 2019-20 playoff qualifiers after a four-month break and we’ll be here to capture all the action from every game.

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editors Arun Srinivasan and Kyle Cantlon will keep you posted on the all major storylines, highlight-reel goals, major injuries and anything else you need to know.

Islanders in control

The New York Islanders are on the verge of punching through into the next round after doubling up on the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their play-in series.

After the Panthers had jumped in front on two occasions, Islanders winger Jordan Eberle eventually broke a 2-2 deadlock late in the second period before adding an insurance marker in the third, while Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves in the 4-2 the victory.

New York was fortunate to avoid a potential crisis when star forward Mat Barzal crashed into the boards after a scoring chance near the midway mark of the third period, with the back of his head being the main point of contact in the fall.

barzal goes really hard into the boards. he's back on the isles bench, though. pic.twitter.com/cE7vOgrl75 — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) August 4, 2020

Barzal remained down but did not miss a shift, and is expected to be in the lineup in the early game on Wednesday, where New York will have the chance to eliminate the Panthers.

