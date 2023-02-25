William Nylander dazzles with OT winner as Leafs edge pesky Wild

Leafs forward William Nylander earned Toronto the extra point with a ridiculous solo effort in overtime versus the Wild on Friday.

Scotiabank Arena was Willy Nylander's house on Friday night as the star Maple Leafs forward dazzled with a spectacular solo effort in overtime to earn Toronto the extra point with a 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Nylander — who also grabbed a nifty primary assist on David Kampf's game-tying tally late in the second period — now sits just one goal back of his career high of 34 he set last season, with over 20 games still left to play.

Leafs star William Nylander potted one of the most spectacular goals of his career on Friday. (Getty)
