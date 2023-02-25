William Nylander dazzles with OT winner as Leafs edge pesky Wild
Leafs forward William Nylander earned Toronto the extra point with a ridiculous solo effort in overtime versus the Wild on Friday.
Scotiabank Arena was Willy Nylander's house on Friday night as the star Maple Leafs forward dazzled with a spectacular solo effort in overtime to earn Toronto the extra point with a 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.
WILLIAM.
ANDREW.
MICHAEL.
JUNIOR.
NYLANDER.
ALTELIUS. pic.twitter.com/BUjf9cLeIB
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2023
Nylander — who also grabbed a nifty primary assist on David Kampf's game-tying tally late in the second period — now sits just one goal back of his career high of 34 he set last season, with over 20 games still left to play.
