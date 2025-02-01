Which NFL player, coach has the most Super Bowl rings?

One of the most prized possessions in sports is a Super Bowl ring.

The rings are a symbolic representation of a team's hard work and dedication throughout a grueling NFL season, capped by a victory in the biggest game of them all.

Only a select few every year will receive a Super Bowl ring for their efforts -- and many of the greatest players in history have never won one.

On the other hand (so to speak) are those who have not only been to the big game multiple times, but have come away victorious as well. So let's celebrate some of the biggest winners in the Super Bowl era.

Players with the most Super Bowl rings

Not surprisingly, quarterback Tom Brady has the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history -- having led the New England Patriots to six titles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another. However, Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney could move into a tie for second place all-time with a win in Super Bowl 59.

Players with most rings on multiple teams

(NFL regular season in parentheses)

QB Tom Brady: 7 (New England Patriots: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2020)

DE Charles Haley: 5 (San Francisco 49ers: 1988, 1989; Dallas Cowboys: 1992, 1993, 1995)

TE Marv Fleming: 4 (Green Bay Packers: 1966, 1967; Miami Dolphins: 1972, 1973)

LB Ted Hendricks: 4 (Baltimore Colts: 1970; Oakland/L.A. Raiders: 1976, 1980, 1983)

LB Matt Millen: 4 (Oakland/L.A. Raiders: 1980, 1983; San Francisco 49ers 1989; Washington: 1991)

LB Bill Romanowski: 4 (San Francisco 49ers: 1988, 1989; Denver Broncos: 1997, 1998)

K Adam Vinatieri: 4 (New England Patriots: 2001, 2003, 2004; Indianapolis Colts: 2006)

TE Rob Gronkowski: 4 (New England Patriots: 2014, 2016, 2018; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2020)

OL Joe Thuney: 4 (New England Patriots: 2016, 2018; Kansas City Chiefs: 2022, 2023)

In addition, there are 22 players (including QB Terry Bradshaw and RB Franco Harris) who were part of all four Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl wins after the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons.

And there are five players (including QB Joe Montana and DB Ronnie Lott) who were part of four San Francisco 49ers championship teams. The 49ers won after the 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989 and 1994 seasons.

Coaches with the most Super Bowl rings

The legendary Bill Belichick leads all NFL head coaches with six Super Bowl rings. However, Andy Reid could move into a tie for second place if his Kansas City Chiefs are victorious in Super Bowl 59.

Super Bowl wins as head coach

(NFL regular season in parentheses)

Bill Belichick: 6 (New England Patriots: 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018)

Chuck Noll: 4 (Pittsburgh Steelers: 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Andy Reid: 3 (Kansas City Chiefs: 2019, 2022, 2023)

Joe Gibbs: 3 (Washington: 1982, 1987, 1991)

Bill Walsh: 3 (San Francisco 49ers: 1981, 1984, 1988)

Note: Nine coaches (including Vince Lombardi, Don Shula and Bill Parcells) are tied with two Super Bowl wins apiece.

