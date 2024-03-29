NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB

Look for the Minnesota Vikings to trade up and select former Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI

MIAMI, March 29 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye lead version 2.0 of my 2024 NFL mock draft, compiled after the scouting combine and major moves in free agency.

This edition features three projected trades, five quarterbacks being selected and wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers also inside the Top 5.

I expect the Minnesota Vikings to use their draft capital to trade up in the first-round order so that they can select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The New York Giants, whom I expect to select a wide receiver early on, could trade later draft picks to gain another first-round pick that could be used for quarterback.

I also could see a trade involving the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 5 overall pick.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25 to 27 in Detroit. The first round will be held on the 25th, the second and third rounds will be on the 26th, and the fourth through seventh rounds on the 27th.

2024 NFL mock draft 2.0

1. Chicago Bears

QB Caleb Williams, USC

2. Washington Commanders

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

3. New England Patriots

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

4. Arizona Cardinals

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

5. Atlanta Falcons (trade with Los Angeles Chargers)

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

6. New York Giants

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

7. Minnesota Vikings (trade from from Tennessee Titans)

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

8. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with Atlanta Falcons)

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

9. Chicago Bears

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

10. New York Jets

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

11. Tennessee Titans (traded from Minnesota Vikings)

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

12. Denver Broncos

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

13. Las Vegas Raiders

OT J.C. Latham, Alabama

14. New Orleans Saints

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

15. Indianapolis Colts

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

16. Seattle Seahawks

DT Byron Murphy III, Texas

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

18. Cincinnati Bengals

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

19. Los Angeles Rams

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

21. Miami Dolphins

EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

22. Philadelphia Eagles

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

23. Tennessee Titans (traded from Minnesota Vikings)

DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

24. Dallas Cowboys

WR Brian Thomas Jr.. LSU

25. Green Bay Packers

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

27. Arizona Cardinals

DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

28. Buffalo Bills

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

29. Detroit Lions

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

30. Baltimore Ravens

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

31. San Francisco 49ers

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

32. New York Giants (traded from Kansas City Chiefs)

QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington