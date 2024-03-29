NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears snag Williams, Vikings trade up for QB
MIAMI, March 29 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye lead version 2.0 of my 2024 NFL mock draft, compiled after the scouting combine and major moves in free agency.
This edition features three projected trades, five quarterbacks being selected and wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers also inside the Top 5.
I expect the Minnesota Vikings to use their draft capital to trade up in the first-round order so that they can select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The New York Giants, whom I expect to select a wide receiver early on, could trade later draft picks to gain another first-round pick that could be used for quarterback.
I also could see a trade involving the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 5 overall pick.
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held April 25 to 27 in Detroit. The first round will be held on the 25th, the second and third rounds will be on the 26th, and the fourth through seventh rounds on the 27th.
2024 NFL mock draft 2.0
1. Chicago Bears
QB Caleb Williams, USC
2. Washington Commanders
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
5. Atlanta Falcons (trade with Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
6. New York Giants
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
7. Minnesota Vikings (trade from from Tennessee Titans)
QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
8. Los Angeles Chargers (trade with Atlanta Falcons)
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
9. Chicago Bears
EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
10. New York Jets
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
11. Tennessee Titans (traded from Minnesota Vikings)
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
12. Denver Broncos
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
16. Seattle Seahawks
DT Byron Murphy III, Texas
CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
19. Los Angeles Rams
EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
21. Miami Dolphins
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
23. Tennessee Titans (traded from Minnesota Vikings)
DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
24. Dallas Cowboys
WR Brian Thomas Jr.. LSU
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
27. Arizona Cardinals
DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
28. Buffalo Bills
DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
29. Detroit Lions
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
30. Baltimore Ravens
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
32. New York Giants (traded from Kansas City Chiefs)
QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington