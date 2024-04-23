NBA playoffs: Knicks secure wild win over 76ers with frantic final minute to secure 2-0 series lead

The New York Knicks took the Philadelphia 76ers' best shot early Monday in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

They weathered the first-half storm then rallied after halftime for a wild 104-101 win.

New York took its first lead in the third quarter then built it up to eight points early in the fourth. But the 76ers retook control to take a 101-96 advantage in the game's final minute.

Then chaos ensued. With 32 seconds remaining Donte DiVincenzo drove through the 76ers defense to the bucket, then kicked the ball to the left wing to Jalen Brunson. Brunson sidestepped Tyrese Maxey, then drained a 3-pointer to cut Philadelphia's lead to 101-99.

The 76ers had the ball back with a two-point lead and the game clock at 27 seconds. But they couldn't get the ball cleanly in bounds.

Tyrese Maxey couldn't handle Kyle Lowry's inbounds pass, and Josh Hart stole it from him. He kicked it out to DiVincenzo, who missed an open 3 from the wing. But he was given another chance.

Isaiah Hartenstein secured the offensive rebound and found DiVincenzo for another look at a go-ahead 3. This time, DiVincenzo found the bottom of the net from the top of the key.

The 76ers eventually had a look to tie the game at the final buzzer. But Joel Embiid's 3-pointer clanged off the rim as the buzzer sounded, sending Madison Square Garden into a frenzy.

The victory spoiled big nights from Maxey and Joel Embiid and saw the Knicks rally from a 9-0 hole and 10-point first half deficit. The series now heads back to Philadelphia with New York holding a 2-0 lead. It was dangerously close for the Knicks to being tied at 1-1.